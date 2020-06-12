All apartments in San Luis Obispo
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:04 AM

3057 South Higuera Street

3057 South Higuera Street · (805) 458-4509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3057 South Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Japantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
2 year old beautiful, spacious quality Hybrid home in Chumash Village Mobile home park, well insulated, ceilings with crown molding, ceiling fans throughout, granite counters and island.
First renter must be age 55+, second tenant must be age 45+. Limit 2 tenants. This is a senior park
NON SMOKING TENANTS & GUESTS ONLY
Dishwasher, stove and frig and washer dryer are included. Low maintenance garden area outside, room for patio furniture. Access to clubhouse, pools and gym.
You pay your own utilities.
Unit is located close to clubhouse, pool and Higuera entrance, convenient to bus downtown (avoid parking downtown!).
lease minimum 9 months, 1 year available
Slight discount for single tenant. AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING AND MOVE IN JULY 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3057 South Higuera Street have any available units?
3057 South Higuera Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3057 South Higuera Street have?
Some of 3057 South Higuera Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3057 South Higuera Street currently offering any rent specials?
3057 South Higuera Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3057 South Higuera Street pet-friendly?
No, 3057 South Higuera Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 3057 South Higuera Street offer parking?
Yes, 3057 South Higuera Street does offer parking.
Does 3057 South Higuera Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3057 South Higuera Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3057 South Higuera Street have a pool?
Yes, 3057 South Higuera Street has a pool.
Does 3057 South Higuera Street have accessible units?
No, 3057 South Higuera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3057 South Higuera Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3057 South Higuera Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3057 South Higuera Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3057 South Higuera Street does not have units with air conditioning.
