3057 South Higuera Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool

2 year old beautiful, spacious quality Hybrid home in Chumash Village Mobile home park, well insulated, ceilings with crown molding, ceiling fans throughout, granite counters and island.

First renter must be age 55+, second tenant must be age 45+. Limit 2 tenants. This is a senior park

NON SMOKING TENANTS & GUESTS ONLY

Dishwasher, stove and frig and washer dryer are included. Low maintenance garden area outside, room for patio furniture. Access to clubhouse, pools and gym.

You pay your own utilities.

Unit is located close to clubhouse, pool and Higuera entrance, convenient to bus downtown (avoid parking downtown!).

lease minimum 9 months, 1 year available

Slight discount for single tenant. AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING AND MOVE IN JULY 1