1791 Tonini Drive

AVAILABLE NOW - SLO Home in Irish Hills Community - This spacious SLO home is located in the Irish Hills development. Built in 2004, this property is close to shopping and easy freeway access. Featured are 3 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a bonus room and a 2 car garage. Home includes a gas cook top, built in microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Lower level has tall ceilings, a nice fireplace, and plenty of interior light. Lots of storage throughout the property.



12 month Lease. This is a FIRM NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. A showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website, and can be turned in at the time of showing or sent to our office via email or fax. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has viewed the property.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the link in the description below. If there are currently no available showing times, you will automatically be placed onto our interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/1182707



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



No Pets Allowed



