Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:29 AM

1791 Tonini Drive

1791 Tonini Drive · (805) 540-6022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1791 Tonini Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
Irish Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1791 Tonini Drive · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1843 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW - SLO Home in Irish Hills Community - This spacious SLO home is located in the Irish Hills development. Built in 2004, this property is close to shopping and easy freeway access. Featured are 3 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a bonus room and a 2 car garage. Home includes a gas cook top, built in microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Lower level has tall ceilings, a nice fireplace, and plenty of interior light. Lots of storage throughout the property.

12 month Lease. This is a FIRM NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. A showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website, and can be turned in at the time of showing or sent to our office via email or fax. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has viewed the property.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the link in the description below. If there are currently no available showing times, you will automatically be placed onto our interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The registration link for the property is:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/1182707

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5423243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1791 Tonini Drive have any available units?
1791 Tonini Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1791 Tonini Drive have?
Some of 1791 Tonini Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1791 Tonini Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1791 Tonini Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1791 Tonini Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1791 Tonini Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 1791 Tonini Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1791 Tonini Drive does offer parking.
Does 1791 Tonini Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1791 Tonini Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1791 Tonini Drive have a pool?
No, 1791 Tonini Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1791 Tonini Drive have accessible units?
No, 1791 Tonini Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1791 Tonini Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1791 Tonini Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1791 Tonini Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1791 Tonini Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
