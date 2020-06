Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

1766 PINECOVE Available 08/04/20 1766 Pinecove Drive - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath house available at 1766 Pinecove Drive. All utilities are paid by Tenant. 4 tenants max. Property has a 2 car garage, and a fenced yard. No animals, and no smoking of any kind on the property. Check our website at www.california-west.com for available showings.



To attend a showing, you MUST call our office to speak with a staff member to be added on the list. We will need your name and phone number.



*Renter's Insurance is required throughout the duration of the lease*



California West Property Management

Derek Banducci

DRE Lic. #01276163



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4804473)