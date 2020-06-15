All apartments in San Luis Obispo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1276 Manzanita Way

1276 Manzanita Way · (805) 801-6498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
San Luis Obispo
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Furnished Apartments
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Location

1276 Manzanita Way, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Islay

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1276 Manzanita Way · Avail. Jul 9

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
1276 Manzanita Way Available 07/09/20 SLO Islay Point Villas 2 Bedroom - A private, gated courtyard welcomes you home to this beautiful condo in Islay Pointe Villas. This end-unit condo offers 2 bedrooms + additional upstairs bonus room - each bedroom has it's own en-suite full bathroom. The first floor has a comfortable, open-concept design with elegant wood floors, gas fireplace and sliding doors to the private patio space. There are plenty of windows to allow natural light to fill the home. Newer washer and dryer are included and located inside the condo on the 2nd floor bedroom level. There is an expansive outdoor balcony off the master bedroom above the attached 2-car garage.

Complex includes pool and hot tub

Available July 2020

Pets will be considered.
This is a non-smoking property.

Please inquire by email reply only
Professionally managed by Comet Realty
Keith Silva, Lic#01335779

(RLNE4924904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1276 Manzanita Way have any available units?
1276 Manzanita Way has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1276 Manzanita Way have?
Some of 1276 Manzanita Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1276 Manzanita Way currently offering any rent specials?
1276 Manzanita Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1276 Manzanita Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1276 Manzanita Way is pet friendly.
Does 1276 Manzanita Way offer parking?
Yes, 1276 Manzanita Way does offer parking.
Does 1276 Manzanita Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1276 Manzanita Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1276 Manzanita Way have a pool?
Yes, 1276 Manzanita Way has a pool.
Does 1276 Manzanita Way have accessible units?
No, 1276 Manzanita Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1276 Manzanita Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1276 Manzanita Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1276 Manzanita Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1276 Manzanita Way does not have units with air conditioning.
