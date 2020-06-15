Amenities
1276 Manzanita Way Available 07/09/20 SLO Islay Point Villas 2 Bedroom - A private, gated courtyard welcomes you home to this beautiful condo in Islay Pointe Villas. This end-unit condo offers 2 bedrooms + additional upstairs bonus room - each bedroom has it's own en-suite full bathroom. The first floor has a comfortable, open-concept design with elegant wood floors, gas fireplace and sliding doors to the private patio space. There are plenty of windows to allow natural light to fill the home. Newer washer and dryer are included and located inside the condo on the 2nd floor bedroom level. There is an expansive outdoor balcony off the master bedroom above the attached 2-car garage.
Complex includes pool and hot tub
Available July 2020
Pets will be considered.
This is a non-smoking property.
Please inquire by email reply only
