Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport pool elevator bathtub

Bancroft Towers is a gated community located in the heart of Downtown San Leandro, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom homes just minutes from Bayfair shopping mall and San Leandro Bart Stations, on a bus line, and less than a mile from Highways 238, 580 and 880. Bancroft Towers is within walking distance of several restaurants, grocery stores and drug stores.