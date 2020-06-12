/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
95 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in San Leandro, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ashland
6 Units Available
The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
825 sqft
Walk to shop or dine from The Hamlet in San Leandro. On-site amenities include fitness, parking, pool, clubhouse, and convenient access to public transportation. Apartments feature ample storage, outdoor living space, and are cable-ready.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
3 Units Available
The Heights
2300 Miramar Avenue, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Heights in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
Halcyon-Foothill
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
929 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
Mulford Gardens
1 Unit Available
Marina Haven Apartments
2712 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
844 sqft
Just minutes from the waterfront. Smoke-free community. A modern home with updated appliances, walk-in closets and 24-hour laundry. Onsite pool, carport, lobby and grilling area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Floresta
Contact for Availability
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments
14744 Washington Ave, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
943 sqft
Complex features plush landscaping, running fountains, courtyards and large indoor pool. Apartment homes have wall-to-wall carpeting, vertical blinds and mirrored closet doors. Controlled access gates for secure entry.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Downtown San Leandro
1 Unit Available
225 Castro Street
225 Castro Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
Spacious Newly Renovated 2BR/2BA condo in San Leandro - This lovely 2BR/2BA unit is on ground level.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Downtown San Leandro
1 Unit Available
398 Parrott Street
398 Parrott Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
983 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Near Bart - 398 Parrott St, Unit 107, San Leandro, CA 94577 * 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo * Washer & Dryer On-site * Water & Garbage Paid For * Balcony View Off of Living Room * Designated Parking in locked garage * Well Located;
Results within 5 miles of San Leandro
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Santa Clara
8 Units Available
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
North Hayward
16 Units Available
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
847 sqft
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Santa Clara
6 Units Available
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
810 sqft
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Jingletown
8 Units Available
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Jingletown
6 Units Available
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1066 sqft
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Jackson Triangle
11 Units Available
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1020 sqft
Located on Castro Valley Blvd., close to dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers parking, pool and package receiving.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Jackson Triangle
4 Units Available
Whitman Villa Townhomes
25455 Whitman St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
925 sqft
A centrally located development with your comfort in mind, these beautiful units offer a series of amenities. These include an onsite playground, various floor plans, new appliances, and ceramic tiles in the kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East End
6 Units Available
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
829 sqft
Freeway access, close to parks and recreation facilities, Crown Harbor Area, Walking Distance to Park Street and shopping and walking distance to the elementary school.
Last updated April 3 at 12:35am
Mt. Eden
7 Units Available
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments
25800 Industrial Blvd, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
901 sqft
These ultra-modern, engaging apartment homes in Hayward are just what you've been looking for. Open-plan units feature beautiful touches such as plank-style flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Jingletown
1 Unit Available
3090 Glascock St
3090 Glascock Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1251 sqft
This FULLY FURNISHED modern condominium is located in the highly desirable Jingletown neighborhood. This open and bright condo boasts modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, bedroom sets, living room and patio furniture.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
22555 Center St.
22555 Center Street, Fairview, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Available 06/26/20 Center St. - Property Id: 294858 3D Model of Home and Walk-through. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3QDm9aSzVyV Highly Desirable Community and Great Neighbors 2bed/2Bath End Unit Condo.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Millsmont
1 Unit Available
3327 68th Ave Apt B
3327 68th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
Move-in special! $1500.00 off your 1st full month's rent! Gorgeous Oakland Two Bed/Two Bath Apartment! Walking distance to Eastmont Town Center, Taco Bell, McDonald's, Gazzali's Supermarket, Concordia Park, and more.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Fairview
1 Unit Available
1864 Sally Creek Cir.
1864 Sally Creek Circle, Fairview, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1561 sqft
SPECIAL-SPACIOUS CONDO IN HAYWARD HILLS W/2 MASTER BATHS! - 360 Virtual Scrolling Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVzuo7UlQVV09jLKLWP0G-Q/videos?view_as=subscriber 1864 Sally Creek Cir. Hayward, CA 94541 2BD/2.5BA - Condo $2,600.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Eastmont Hills
1 Unit Available
7915 Michigan Ave
7915 Michigan Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Kathleen W Sims - Agt: 510-4700932 - A rare gem in the Oakland Hills! Beautiful, light filled 2 bedroom 2 full bath lower unit in residential neighborhood.
