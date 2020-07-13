All apartments in San Leandro
Find more places like St. Moritz Gardens Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Leandro, CA
/
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

St. Moritz Gardens Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
14744 Washington Ave · (510) 907-6894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Leandro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14744 Washington Ave, San Leandro, CA 94578
Floresta

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1X1-1

$2,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

1X1+DEN-1

$2,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2X1-1

$2,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

2X2 BALCONY/PATIO-1

$2,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

2X2 w/ Den-1

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Moritz Gardens Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
St. Moritz Gardens offers beautiful modern apartments surrounded with plush landscaping, running fountains and beautiful courtyards breath taking views. Enjoy year-round swimming in our large indoor pool. Exercise for health in our fitness room. Residents can enjoy using our community room to hold small group gatherings. Enjoy our on-site laundry room equipped with state of the art laundry machines. Apartment homes have wall to wall carpet throughout units except in the Kitchen and Bathroom areas where you will find Stone Tiled Floors or Linoleum. Windows are dressed with vertical blinds and equipped with double pane windows. Mirrored closet doors throughout that display a luxury touch. Residents have use of controlled access gates and reserved parking. We are close to shopping, dining and easy access to Hwy 238, Hwy 80, Hwy 880 and Hwy 580.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $800 BASED ON CREDIT
Move-in Fees: $500 HOLDING DEPOSIT
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: PRE-ASSIGNED PARKING FOR RESIDENTS.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St. Moritz Gardens Apartments have any available units?
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,045 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,250. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does St. Moritz Gardens Apartments have?
Some of St. Moritz Gardens Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. Moritz Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. Moritz Gardens Apartments pet-friendly?
No, St. Moritz Gardens Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Leandro.
Does St. Moritz Gardens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, St. Moritz Gardens Apartments offers parking.
Does St. Moritz Gardens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, St. Moritz Gardens Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Moritz Gardens Apartments have a pool?
Yes, St. Moritz Gardens Apartments has a pool.
Does St. Moritz Gardens Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, St. Moritz Gardens Apartments has accessible units.
Does St. Moritz Gardens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, St. Moritz Gardens Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does St. Moritz Gardens Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, St. Moritz Gardens Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for St. Moritz Gardens Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave
San Leandro, CA 94578
Liberty Hill Townhomes
16001 Liberty St
San Leandro, CA 94578
Marina Plaza Apartments
2777 Marina Blvd
San Leandro, CA 94577
Summerhill Terrace Apartments
15267 Hesperian Blvd
San Leandro, CA 94578
The Heights
2300 Miramar Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94578
Marina Breeze
13897 Doolittle Dr
San Leandro, CA 94577
Chateau Manor
724 Lewelling Blvd
San Leandro, CA 94579
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave
San Leandro, CA 94578

Similar Pages

San Leandro 1 BedroomsSan Leandro 2 Bedrooms
San Leandro Apartments with BalconySan Leandro Apartments with Parking
San Leandro Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA
Vallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San Leandro
Halcyon Foothill

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity