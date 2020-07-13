14744 Washington Ave, San Leandro, CA 94578 Floresta
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 days AGO
1 Bedroom
1X1-1
$2,045
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft
1X1+DEN-1
$2,075
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
2X1-1
$2,250
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft
2X2 BALCONY/PATIO-1
$2,325
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft
2X2 w/ Den-1
$2,350
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft
See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Moritz Gardens Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
St. Moritz Gardens offers beautiful modern apartments surrounded with plush landscaping, running fountains and beautiful courtyards breath taking views. Enjoy year-round swimming in our large indoor pool. Exercise for health in our fitness room. Residents can enjoy using our community room to hold small group gatherings. Enjoy our on-site laundry room equipped with state of the art laundry machines. Apartment homes have wall to wall carpet throughout units except in the Kitchen and Bathroom areas where you will find Stone Tiled Floors or Linoleum. Windows are dressed with vertical blinds and equipped with double pane windows. Mirrored closet doors throughout that display a luxury touch. Residents have use of controlled access gates and reserved parking. We are close to shopping, dining and easy access to Hwy 238, Hwy 80, Hwy 880 and Hwy 580.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $800 BASED ON CREDIT
Move-in Fees: $500 HOLDING DEPOSIT
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: PRE-ASSIGNED PARKING FOR RESIDENTS.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does St. Moritz Gardens Apartments have any available units?
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,045 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,250. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does St. Moritz Gardens Apartments have?
Some of St. Moritz Gardens Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. Moritz Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.