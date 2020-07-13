St. Moritz Gardens Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator parking pool gym on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage bocce court community garden courtyard e-payments lobby package receiving smoke-free community

St. Moritz Gardens offers beautiful modern apartments surrounded with plush landscaping, running fountains and beautiful courtyards breath taking views. Enjoy year-round swimming in our large indoor pool. Exercise for health in our fitness room. Residents can enjoy using our community room to hold small group gatherings. Enjoy our on-site laundry room equipped with state of the art laundry machines. Apartment homes have wall to wall carpet throughout units except in the Kitchen and Bathroom areas where you will find Stone Tiled Floors or Linoleum. Windows are dressed with vertical blinds and equipped with double pane windows. Mirrored closet doors throughout that display a luxury touch. Residents have use of controlled access gates and reserved parking. We are close to shopping, dining and easy access to Hwy 238, Hwy 80, Hwy 880 and Hwy 580.