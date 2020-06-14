/
furnished apartments
43 Furnished Apartments for rent in San Fernando, CA
Northridge
4 Units Available
Legacy Apartment Homes
18452 Halsted St, San Fernando, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley.
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,163
222 sqft
Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet
Sylmar
9 Units Available
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by vast open space in Sylmar. One- and two-bedroom apartments with huge windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Community offers a TV lounge, swimming pool, game room, fitness center, and dog park.
Foothill Trails
4 Units Available
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes with extra storage and patios. Community includes a tennis court and laundry center. By I-210. Near numerous attractions, including Discovery Cube Los Angeles, Hansen Dam Equestrian Center and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.
Arleta
1 Unit Available
8673 Canterbury Avenue
8673 Canterbury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Step inside this newer built 3 bedroom & 2 1/2 bath back house. This house is fully permitted to be used as an Assisted Living facility, but also ideal for someone in need of handicap accessible amenities.
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
12000 Highwater Rd
12000 Highwater Road, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Available 07/01/20 VIEWS TO DOWNTOWN Mid Century on 5 acres private & secluded. N. of Rinaldi, with views to downtown from the yard & pool area. Gated, long driveway leads to a private paradise.
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
15548 Crestview Lane #49
15548 Crestview Lane, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1522 sqft
Gorgeous Panoramic Hilltop Views 2+3 Fully furnished Long or short term in Granada Hills - Breathtaking, awesome views from all windows, patios, and balconies. Spacious 2 Bedroom 3 bath Home! Approx.1522 sq.ft.
North Hollywood
1 Unit Available
12709 Arminta Street
12709 Arminta Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
700 sqft
Welcome to this newly built guest house in the heart of North Hollywood.
$
Northwest District
73 Units Available
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,550
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,762
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
966 sqft
Close to top attractions such as Warner Bros. Studios, Griffith Park and Los Angeles Zoo. Modern apartments in a community with a two-story fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a loft lounge with Wi-Fi.
Encino
13 Units Available
Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,291
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,580
1471 sqft
These Ventura Boulevard apartments feature in-suite laundry, plus balcony or patio. Recently renovated with hardwood floors throughout, with fireplace and granite counters. Community living with clubhouse, gym and BBQ area.
North Hollywood
33 Units Available
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,955
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,775
930 sqft
Pet-friendly community with studio and one-bedroom apartments. Gated for privacy with a BBQ/picnic area and business center on premises. Great location in North Hollywood with Orange and Red Line Metro across the street.
Northridge
111 Units Available
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,225
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
762 sqft
Meridian Pointe has everything you need, from a state-of-the-art fitness center, to a resort-style swimming pool and spa, to a media room with reclining leather couches, … and more! Conveniently located just off the 118 and 405 freeways in the
Northridge
4 Units Available
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,395
226 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!Mysuite Superior offers furnished private suites with all utilities included! Your private suite features a private bathroom and dry bar area complete with individual fridge.
$
2 Units Available
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.
North Hollywood
1 Unit Available
5623 Beck Avenue
5623 Beck Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION!!! Offered furnished (turnkey). Tastefully remodeled. This posh 3 bedroom 2 bath 1700 square foot home will now be at the top of your favorites list! Minutes to all major freeways (5,101,134,170 and 405).
North Hollywood
1 Unit Available
5733 FULCHER AVE
5733 Fulcher Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 Unit Available
1916 Rosita Ave
1916 Rosita Avenue, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1453 sqft
3 BR, 2 BA Home in Great Burbank Neighborhood - Fantastic leasing opportunity in Burbank. Located in a great neighborhood, close to Glenoaks Boulevard, this custom remodeled, partially furnished 3 BR, 2 BA home contains 1,453 sqft.
North Hollywood
1 Unit Available
5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205
5224 Denny Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
840 sqft
Specious partially furnished 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo in the NoHo Arts District - Amazing, partially furnished condo located in desirable NOHO neighborhood.
North Hollywood
1 Unit Available
10952 Kittridge Street
10952 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1675 sqft
Available 07/15/20 North Hollywood Living Live, work, and play in North Hollywood. This two-story home features three-bedrooms, three-baths, with nearly 1,700 sqft of living space.
Sherman Oaks
1 Unit Available
15344 Weddington St
15344 Weddington Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Attractive and spacious 1 bedroom/1 full bath condo in Sherman Oaks. Email weddingtonst@m-reilly.com for more info or to set up a viewing. (RLNE5855251)
1 Unit Available
3157 N Frederic St Rear
3157 North Frederic Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,500
450 sqft
Unit Rear Available 08/01/20 Studio-Guesthouse 2 blocks from Woodbury Campus - Property Id: 66119 Private entrance. Plenty of parking. Quiet hillside neighborhood near shopping and hiking trails. Wi-Fi included. Utilities included.
Sun Valley
1 Unit Available
7815 Via Genova
7815 Via Genova, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Reseda
1 Unit Available
7326 Baird Avenue
7326 Baird Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Lovely, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental on the Very Walkable rated Reseda neighborhood in Reseda, CA.
1 Unit Available
24421 Timon Ln
24421 Timon Lane, Santa Clarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,818
5100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Timon Lane Vintage 2 story home - Property Id: 293773 This home is considered one of Newhall's best! Very spacious with too many features to list.
