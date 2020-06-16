All apartments in San Anselmo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

19 Belle Avenue

19 Belle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19 Belle Avenue, San Anselmo, CA 94960
San Anselmo

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful lower level, two bedroom/one bathroom ADA apartment available in the heart of San Anselmo. Convenient to downtown, situated on a charming tree-lined street. Unit was recently refreshed with new floors and paint. Spacious living space with plenty of light and garden views.

Pet-friendly (additional rent of $50/month per pet), and includes a single parking space. Paid laundry available on site, garbage and water included, other utilities are tenant's responsibility.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/19-belle-ave-san-anselmo-ca-94960-usa-unit-2/6985bc7f-4428-4ace-9fd6-c068dbc8b0ff

(RLNE5849861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

