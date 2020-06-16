19 Belle Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful lower level, two bedroom/one bathroom ADA apartment available in the heart of San Anselmo. Convenient to downtown, situated on a charming tree-lined street. Unit was recently refreshed with new floors and paint. Spacious living space with plenty of light and garden views.
Pet-friendly (additional rent of $50/month per pet), and includes a single parking space. Paid laundry available on site, garbage and water included, other utilities are tenant's responsibility.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/19-belle-ave-san-anselmo-ca-94960-usa-unit-2/6985bc7f-4428-4ace-9fd6-c068dbc8b0ff
(RLNE5849861)