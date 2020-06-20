Amenities

141 San Francisco Blvd Available 06/01/20 Lovely Home in San Anselmo For Rent - Hello Friends,



141 San Francisco Blvd, San Anselmo



We are offering a unique opportunity to rent a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an attached two car garage, plus an additional bonus room that could be a 4th Bedroom, Office, Playroom, etc.



The home is llocated in the sought after town of San Anselmo. Get your kids enrolled in Tamalpais Union School District (Sir Francis Drake High School), and enjoy the wonderful community in San Anselmo.



The home is 1400 square feet (not including bonus room) and comes with landscaping included. It features original refinished hardwood floors, new carpet and paint, an updated kitchen, bonus room/office downstairs, and plenty of backyard space for entertaining under a covered patio. It's just an easy drive into San Francisco, and minutes away from Red Hill Shopping Center. Don't miss out. Get your application in now.



This property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants. If you would like to view, please call our office to be put on a waiting list.



Apply Now by clicking here: www.pacpropsre.com click the property tab and click "Apply Now".



