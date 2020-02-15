All apartments in Rossmoor
Find more places like 3222 Oak Knoll Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rossmoor, CA
/
3222 Oak Knoll Drive
Last updated February 15 2020 at 10:25 AM

3222 Oak Knoll Drive

3222 Oak Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3222 Oak Knoll Drive, Rossmoor, CA 90720
Rossmoor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spacious and lovely one story house is located on a large corner lot, within a close proximity to multiple shopping centers and in the highly acclaimed Los Alamitos School District. Featuring new laminate floors throughout, a large livingroom with a brick fireplace, a specious family room and dining room with built in cabinets, custom stainglass windows, new stove, dishwasher, a row of kitchen cabinets, separate laundry room, a large freshly landscaped rear patio and a two car garage with a new opener and a garage door. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 Oak Knoll Drive have any available units?
3222 Oak Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossmoor, CA.
What amenities does 3222 Oak Knoll Drive have?
Some of 3222 Oak Knoll Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 Oak Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3222 Oak Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 Oak Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3222 Oak Knoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossmoor.
Does 3222 Oak Knoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3222 Oak Knoll Drive offers parking.
Does 3222 Oak Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3222 Oak Knoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 Oak Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 3222 Oak Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3222 Oak Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 3222 Oak Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 Oak Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3222 Oak Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3222 Oak Knoll Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3222 Oak Knoll Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CASeal Beach, CALos Alamitos, CACypress, CALakewood, CAWestminster, CAGarden Grove, CA
Buena Park, CACerritos, CAArtesia, CAStanton, CASignal Hill, CABellflower, CANorwalk, CALa Mirada, CASanta Fe Springs, CAParamount, CADowney, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles