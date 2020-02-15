3222 Oak Knoll Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This spacious and lovely one story house is located on a large corner lot, within a close proximity to multiple shopping centers and in the highly acclaimed Los Alamitos School District. Featuring new laminate floors throughout, a large livingroom with a brick fireplace, a specious family room and dining room with built in cabinets, custom stainglass windows, new stove, dishwasher, a row of kitchen cabinets, separate laundry room, a large freshly landscaped rear patio and a two car garage with a new opener and a garage door. Available for immediate occupancy.