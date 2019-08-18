All apartments in Rossmoor
11332 Donovan Rd
Last updated August 18 2019

11332 Donovan Rd

11332 Donovan Road · No Longer Available
Location

11332 Donovan Road, Rossmoor, CA 90720
Rossmoor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rossmoor House near Park - Located on a quiet street in Rossmoor, this single story house is close to Los Alamitos award winning schools and steps to Rossmoor Park. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with approximately 1800 square feet of living space., There are cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, and fresh paint throughout. The property comes with granite counters in the kitchen, electric stove, oven and dishwasher. There are newer dual pane windows. The house comes with a fireplace and Air Conditioning! There is a big backyard with patio and grass area. The property includes a two car garage and laundry hookups. A small and well behaved pet will be considered. Located at 11332 Donovan Rd., Los Alamitos, CA 90720.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE5091526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11332 Donovan Rd have any available units?
11332 Donovan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossmoor, CA.
What amenities does 11332 Donovan Rd have?
Some of 11332 Donovan Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11332 Donovan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11332 Donovan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11332 Donovan Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11332 Donovan Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11332 Donovan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11332 Donovan Rd offers parking.
Does 11332 Donovan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11332 Donovan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11332 Donovan Rd have a pool?
No, 11332 Donovan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11332 Donovan Rd have accessible units?
No, 11332 Donovan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11332 Donovan Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11332 Donovan Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 11332 Donovan Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11332 Donovan Rd has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

