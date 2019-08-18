Amenities

Rossmoor House near Park - Located on a quiet street in Rossmoor, this single story house is close to Los Alamitos award winning schools and steps to Rossmoor Park. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with approximately 1800 square feet of living space., There are cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, and fresh paint throughout. The property comes with granite counters in the kitchen, electric stove, oven and dishwasher. There are newer dual pane windows. The house comes with a fireplace and Air Conditioning! There is a big backyard with patio and grass area. The property includes a two car garage and laundry hookups. A small and well behaved pet will be considered. Located at 11332 Donovan Rd., Los Alamitos, CA 90720.

