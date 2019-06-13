10912 Hermosa Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Townhouse has open concept with cooking island, new Maytag appliances, upscale laminate, tile, and carpet flooring, laundry room, 4 skylights, huge bathrooms, double sink in master bathroom, huge walk in closet, attached garage, "California room" covered patio, private succulent garden, central air and heating, and filtered water.

Quiet, gated 55 plus community with pickleball, double pool, work out areas, clubhouse, clubs and weekly happy hours/potlucks with friendly neighbors. Rent furnished or nonfurnished. Owner in anothr residence in complex for any assistance needed.

Convenient to shopping, restaurants, the beach, and freeways.

It is next to Cottonwood Church, at 4505 Katella in Cypress, and not accurate on this map because it is a new construction and not on Google Maps yet.