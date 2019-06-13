All apartments in Rossmoor
Find more places like 10912 Hermosa Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rossmoor, CA
/
10912 Hermosa Ct.
Last updated June 13 2019 at 7:06 AM

10912 Hermosa Ct.

10912 Hermosa Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10912 Hermosa Ct, Rossmoor, CA 90720
Rossmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Townhouse has open concept with cooking island, new Maytag appliances, upscale laminate, tile, and carpet flooring, laundry room, 4 skylights, huge bathrooms, double sink in master bathroom, huge walk in closet, attached garage, "California room" covered patio, private succulent garden, central air and heating, and filtered water.
Quiet, gated 55 plus community with pickleball, double pool, work out areas, clubhouse, clubs and weekly happy hours/potlucks with friendly neighbors. Rent furnished or nonfurnished. Owner in anothr residence in complex for any assistance needed.
Convenient to shopping, restaurants, the beach, and freeways.
It is next to Cottonwood Church, at 4505 Katella in Cypress, and not accurate on this map because it is a new construction and not on Google Maps yet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10912 Hermosa Ct. have any available units?
10912 Hermosa Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossmoor, CA.
What amenities does 10912 Hermosa Ct. have?
Some of 10912 Hermosa Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10912 Hermosa Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
10912 Hermosa Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10912 Hermosa Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10912 Hermosa Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 10912 Hermosa Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 10912 Hermosa Ct. offers parking.
Does 10912 Hermosa Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10912 Hermosa Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10912 Hermosa Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 10912 Hermosa Ct. has a pool.
Does 10912 Hermosa Ct. have accessible units?
No, 10912 Hermosa Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 10912 Hermosa Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10912 Hermosa Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10912 Hermosa Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10912 Hermosa Ct. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CASeal Beach, CALos Alamitos, CACypress, CALakewood, CAWestminster, CAGarden Grove, CA
Buena Park, CACerritos, CAArtesia, CAStanton, CASignal Hill, CABellflower, CANorwalk, CALa Mirada, CASanta Fe Springs, CAParamount, CADowney, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles