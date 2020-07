Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand new constructions! This lovely 3 bedrooms 3 baths homes is located in a convenient neighborhood of Rosemead, close proximity to restaurants, shops and supermarkets with easy access to the freeways. This home offers hardwood flooring, dedicated indoor laundry, master suite, open concept kitchen , attached garage, a separate den or TV room located in the upper level, secured gated property. All newer appliances.