Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

15922 Carparzo Dr. Available 06/21/20 Beautiful 2014 Built Home - 5 bed 4 bath in NW Bakersfield - For Rent: 15922 Carparzo Dr, 93314 NW 5+4 - $2500 Rent + $2500 Deposit



Beautiful home for rent in a gated neighborhood in Northwest Bakersfield near Heath Rd and Hageman Rd. Home features 3133 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, a split wing floor plan, open concept kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 10' Ceilings & 8' Doors, and a 3 Car Garage. Gardening service is included!!



Please call or text eHomes of Bakersfield Property Management Services for additional information, or to schedule a showing, at 661-378-5409. Weekend appointments are available.



You can always APPLY NOW @ www.ehomesofbakersfield.com

Or, at our office @ 5500 Ming Ave , Suite 380 (Office hours are Monday-Friday 9 AM - 5 PM)



We cannot start the application process without the following...

*A complete application for every adult 18 and over who will live in the home

*Copy of valid photo ID for each applicant

*Copy of SS Card for each applicant

*Proof of income for one month for each applicant

*$35.00 processing fee for each applicant (If applying at the office, fee needs to be cash or money order only)

These items can be dropped off at our office, or submitted with your online application.



(RLNE2312482)