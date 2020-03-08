15417 Lila Rose Ct

Amenities

Shiloh Estates Home with an In-ground Pool! Sitting on a large lot with RV parking & a GUEST HOUSE, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home will capture your heart the second you walk in! High ceilings and large windows provide, great natural light. Many of the amenities include updated hardwood flooring, crown molding throughout, custom decor all around, and the list goes on! The kitchen features custom hickory cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The exterior offers a covered patio, In-Ground pool, lots of space perfect for those family gatherings, and a guest house apart from the property. Don't miss out, schedule your appointment today!