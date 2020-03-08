All apartments in Rosedale
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:40 PM

15417 Lila Rose Ct

15417 Lila Rose Court · (323) 781-5988
Location

15417 Lila Rose Court, Rosedale, CA 93314
Shiloh Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3196 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Shiloh Estates Home with an In-ground Pool! Sitting on a large lot with RV parking & a GUEST HOUSE, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home will capture your heart the second you walk in! High ceilings and large windows provide, great natural light. Many of the amenities include updated hardwood flooring, crown molding throughout, custom decor all around, and the list goes on! The kitchen features custom hickory cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The exterior offers a covered patio, In-Ground pool, lots of space perfect for those family gatherings, and a guest house apart from the property. Don't miss out, schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15417 Lila Rose Ct have any available units?
15417 Lila Rose Ct has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15417 Lila Rose Ct have?
Some of 15417 Lila Rose Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15417 Lila Rose Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15417 Lila Rose Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15417 Lila Rose Ct pet-friendly?
No, 15417 Lila Rose Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosedale.
Does 15417 Lila Rose Ct offer parking?
Yes, 15417 Lila Rose Ct does offer parking.
Does 15417 Lila Rose Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15417 Lila Rose Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15417 Lila Rose Ct have a pool?
Yes, 15417 Lila Rose Ct has a pool.
Does 15417 Lila Rose Ct have accessible units?
No, 15417 Lila Rose Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15417 Lila Rose Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 15417 Lila Rose Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15417 Lila Rose Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 15417 Lila Rose Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
