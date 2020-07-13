Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

9 Apartments for rent in Rosamond, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rosamond apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
1319 Monte Vista Avenue
1319 Monte Vista Avenue, Rosamond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1684 sqft
Extra large living, family and dining combo area open to a large kitchen with lots of counter space and plenty of cupboards! Kitchen has garden window, dishwasher, microwave and range. Bonus room with attached bath would make a nice office or den.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1232 Oakwood Lane
1232 Oakwood Lane, Rosamond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1341 sqft
Cute & Remodeled One Story Offering 1341 sq. ft. and built in 1993 - Cute and Remodeled one story home offering 1341 sq. ft. and built in 1993.
Results within 10 miles of Rosamond
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1024 sqft
Located close to Highway 14, schools and Hull Park. Community has a swimming pool and is pet-friendly. Units feature roomy floor plans, air conditioning and private balconies.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
***1132 WEST AVENUE J-12
1132 West Avenue J 12, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1328 sqft
(Application pending) West Lancaster Home - 4 bedrooms - 1.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
***45512 BARRYMORE AVENUE
45512 Barrymore Avenue, Lancaster, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2024 sqft
(Application pending) West Lancaster Home - 2 story - 5 bedrooms - 3.5 bathrooms - 3 car garage - stove - microwave - dishwasher - window coverings - wood and laminate flooring - landscape front and back yard - water paid up to $30.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
14305 Winchester Drive
14305 Winchester Drive, Mojave, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1232 sqft
This well maintained rental features: Carpet flooring, energy efficient heating and air unit. Beautiful rock fireplace. Laundry in garage. This rental comes with a stove and refrigerator. Fenced yard.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1104 W Ave J-11
1104 West Avenue J 11, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
Front house on a shared property for rent. Subject property has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room, 2 car garage, bonus room on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. Very close to shopping and the 14 freeway.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Joshua
44108 E 3rd Street
44108 3rd St E, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1565 sqft
Single Story 4-Bedroom with Comp Roof and Evaporative Cooler. Upgraded Front Door. Extensive Hardwood Laminate and Tile Flooring. Open Beamed Ceilings. Kitchen has Granite Counters and Stainless Sink and Appliances. 2'Inch Blinds.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Desert View
***45858 COVENTRY COURT
45858 Coventry Street, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
(Application pending) West Lancaster Home - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave- dishwasher - window coverings - tan carpet - laundry room - central heating and air - fireplace - 2 car garage - fenced and landscape back yard with patio
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rosamond, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rosamond apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Rosamond Apartments with Parking

