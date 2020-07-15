All apartments in Rio del Mar
Rio del Mar, CA
230 Rio Del Mar #G
Last updated July 15 2020

230 Rio Del Mar #G

230 Rio del Mar Blvd · (415) 322-0605
Location

230 Rio del Mar Blvd, Rio del Mar, CA 95003

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 230 Rio Del Mar #G · Avail. Nov 1

$4,999

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
230 Rio Del Mar #G Available 11/01/20 November 20 to March 21 Fully Furnished Beautiful Oceanview 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Short Term Lease Available - KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1975
Sq Footage: 1,000 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 1 Garage Parking Available
Lease Duration: Available Month to Month from November 2020 to March 2021
Deposit: $4,999
Pets Policy: Cats&Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit
Floor: 1
Property Type: Condo

Sweeping ocean views of the entire beach from a sun drenched deck. Just a short walk to the beach. Remodeled single level 2 BR/2 BA condo. Travertine tiled floors, granite counters and fabulous lighting throughout.

Floor to ceiling windows in the living room leads to a deck with spectacular ocean view and a vast, luminous sky. Modern and comfortable living and dining areas, a fully-equipped kitchen, and two full baths. Large Flat screen HD TV with DVD Player and Surround Sound in living room with HD TV in the master bedroom.

Unit comes with king size bed in master bedroom and in the second room, two full baths, as well as washer and dryer. Short Term Lease Available

(RLNE5776836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Rio Del Mar #G have any available units?
230 Rio Del Mar #G has a unit available for $4,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 230 Rio Del Mar #G have?
Some of 230 Rio Del Mar #G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Rio Del Mar #G currently offering any rent specials?
230 Rio Del Mar #G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Rio Del Mar #G pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Rio Del Mar #G is pet friendly.
Does 230 Rio Del Mar #G offer parking?
Yes, 230 Rio Del Mar #G offers parking.
Does 230 Rio Del Mar #G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 Rio Del Mar #G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Rio Del Mar #G have a pool?
No, 230 Rio Del Mar #G does not have a pool.
Does 230 Rio Del Mar #G have accessible units?
No, 230 Rio Del Mar #G does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Rio Del Mar #G have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Rio Del Mar #G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Rio Del Mar #G have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Rio Del Mar #G does not have units with air conditioning.
