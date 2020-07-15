Amenities
230 Rio Del Mar #G Available 11/01/20 November 20 to March 21 Fully Furnished Beautiful Oceanview 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Short Term Lease Available - KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1975
Sq Footage: 1,000 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 1 Garage Parking Available
Lease Duration: Available Month to Month from November 2020 to March 2021
Deposit: $4,999
Pets Policy: Cats&Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit
Floor: 1
Property Type: Condo
Sweeping ocean views of the entire beach from a sun drenched deck. Just a short walk to the beach. Remodeled single level 2 BR/2 BA condo. Travertine tiled floors, granite counters and fabulous lighting throughout.
Floor to ceiling windows in the living room leads to a deck with spectacular ocean view and a vast, luminous sky. Modern and comfortable living and dining areas, a fully-equipped kitchen, and two full baths. Large Flat screen HD TV with DVD Player and Surround Sound in living room with HD TV in the master bedroom.
Unit comes with king size bed in master bedroom and in the second room, two full baths, as well as washer and dryer. Short Term Lease Available
(RLNE5776836)