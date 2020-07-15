Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

230 Rio Del Mar #G Available 11/01/20 November 20 to March 21 Fully Furnished Beautiful Oceanview 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Short Term Lease Available - KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1975

Sq Footage: 1,000 sqft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 1 Garage Parking Available

Lease Duration: Available Month to Month from November 2020 to March 2021

Deposit: $4,999

Pets Policy: Cats&Dogs OK

Laundry: In Unit

Floor: 1

Property Type: Condo



Sweeping ocean views of the entire beach from a sun drenched deck. Just a short walk to the beach. Remodeled single level 2 BR/2 BA condo. Travertine tiled floors, granite counters and fabulous lighting throughout.



Floor to ceiling windows in the living room leads to a deck with spectacular ocean view and a vast, luminous sky. Modern and comfortable living and dining areas, a fully-equipped kitchen, and two full baths. Large Flat screen HD TV with DVD Player and Surround Sound in living room with HD TV in the master bedroom.



Unit comes with king size bed in master bedroom and in the second room, two full baths, as well as washer and dryer. Short Term Lease Available



(RLNE5776836)