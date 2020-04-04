All apartments in Ridgecrest
Last updated April 4 2020

920 Perdew Ave #A

920 Perdew Avenue · (310) 947-7358
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

920 Perdew Avenue, Ridgecrest, CA 93555

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 920 Perdew Ave #A · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME - For rent is the front house which is a three bedroom two bath home located in Ridgecrest. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, your own private bathroom. Off the hallway there is bathroom for the other two bedrooms, it has a fireplace, your own private backyard, two car garage with aluminum rollup door and garage door opener, refrigerator side-by-side with icemaker, stove, and dishwasher and hood top washer and dryer hook ups. If you have any questions or if you would like to view the property you can reach Raymond at 310-947-7358.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5148447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Perdew Ave #A have any available units?
920 Perdew Ave #A has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 920 Perdew Ave #A have?
Some of 920 Perdew Ave #A's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Perdew Ave #A currently offering any rent specials?
920 Perdew Ave #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Perdew Ave #A pet-friendly?
No, 920 Perdew Ave #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgecrest.
Does 920 Perdew Ave #A offer parking?
Yes, 920 Perdew Ave #A does offer parking.
Does 920 Perdew Ave #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Perdew Ave #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Perdew Ave #A have a pool?
No, 920 Perdew Ave #A does not have a pool.
Does 920 Perdew Ave #A have accessible units?
No, 920 Perdew Ave #A does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Perdew Ave #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Perdew Ave #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Perdew Ave #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Perdew Ave #A does not have units with air conditioning.
