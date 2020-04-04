920 Perdew Ave #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME - For rent is the front house which is a three bedroom two bath home located in Ridgecrest. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, your own private bathroom. Off the hallway there is bathroom for the other two bedrooms, it has a fireplace, your own private backyard, two car garage with aluminum rollup door and garage door opener, refrigerator side-by-side with icemaker, stove, and dishwasher and hood top washer and dryer hook ups. If you have any questions or if you would like to view the property you can reach Raymond at 310-947-7358.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5148447)