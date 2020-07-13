Apartment List
/
CA
/
rialto
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:32 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Rialto, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rialto apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2788 W Rancho Vista Dr
2788 West Rancho Vista Drive, Rialto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1943 sqft
North Rialto - 4-Bed 3 Bath Corner Lot House for Lease. Enter the house into the living room with the adjacent formal dining area. From there you can enter the kitchen and the family room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1073 N Verde Ave Upstairs
1073 North Verde Avenue, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment Upstairs - Property Id: 248353 This Upstairs Apartment is located in Railto not far from grocery stores/Walmart and fast food joints! The property is gated and has large shared front yard! Small pets okay for this apartment! Parking

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Rialto
102 S Date Avenue
102 S Date Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
910 sqft
Available for Lease! A modern, 2 level unit located in a prime location, near to the historic downtown and close to schools, shopping and convenient for commuter access.
Results within 1 mile of Rialto
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
1 Unit Available
Citrus Heights
17923 Arrow Boulevard, Fontana, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled and renovated units. The entire property has been renovated with new roofing, A/C units, dual pane windows and sliders, balcony reconstruction and new paint.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7986 Mango Ave 15
7986 Mango Avenue, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
APARTMENT - Property Id: 281135 2 STORY 3 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE OUTDOOR PATIO, Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281135 Property Id 281135 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5922200)

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
16524 Cadence Lane
16524 Cadence Ln, Fontana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2855 sqft
4/3 Two-Story Model Estate for Lease in Fontana, California! - Former model home now available for lease located in Fontana, California. Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3 bath two-story estate approximately 2,852 sq. ft of living space ready for you to enjoy.
Results within 5 miles of Rialto
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
University
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
15 Units Available
University
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
10 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
9 Units Available
Cooley Ranch
Centrepointe
1401 E Santo Antonio Dr, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,129
328 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished and unfurnished units near I-215, dining and shopping. Loads of community amenities, including coffee bar, courtyard and gas room. Pool, hot tub, gym and sports courts. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
University
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Riverside
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,199
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Riverside
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Las Brisas
2001 N Rancho Ave, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,201
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
560 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Rancho Avenue bus line and I-215. Community amenities include on-site management, laundry facility, parking and courtyard with BBQ grill. Apartments features central air conditioning and range/oven.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridgeline
1265 Kendall Dr 1124
1265 West Kendall Drive, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1124 Available 07/25/20 Lido Shandin Hills - Property Id: 311197 Condo at Shandin Hills! Rent by private owner. This spacious condo is close to Cal State San Bernardino. A short distance to freeway and close to shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Reche Canyon
2217 Cahuilla Street
2217 Cahuilla Street, Colton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1472 sqft
2217 Cahuilla Street Available 07/15/20 Clean and Spacious Condo - At 1475 sq ft this 2 bedroom 2 bath CONDO Located in the desirable Indian Knolls community, in a park like grounds.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
16001 Chase Road
16001 Chase Road, Fontana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Check out this Lease Listing Property ready for Immediate Move-In D.R. Horton Condo in the Newly Gated Community of Aria and Sonnet at Providence in Fontana. This Lightly Lived-In Unit was Built-in 2015.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Perris Hills
1795 Crestview Ave.
1795 Crestview Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1534 sqft
1795 Crestview Ave. Available 07/15/20 Cute and Cozy Home - 1534 square ft., 3 bed room, 2 bath house located in a quiet established neighborhood close to St. Bernadine Hospital.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
510 Martin Ave.
510 West Martin Avenue, Colton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1390 sqft
510 Martin Ave. Available 08/18/20 Cute Must See Colton Home - What a cute 4BR 2BA Home. Enjoy cooler nights in front of your brick fireplace in the living room. The home features Ceramic tile flooring with fairly new upgraded carpet.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
University
2891 Canyon Crest Drive
2891 Canyon Crest Drive, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Riverside. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, pool, storage, and washer dryer in unit, fireplace. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Verdemont
6888 Caitlin St
6888 Caitlin Street, San Bernardino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2847 sqft
North End San Bernardino - Available Early July!!! DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. What a great property, lot's of room inside and out!! This spacious home offers four bedrooms (all upstairs) with two and one half baths.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
University
1947 Chancellor Way
1947 Chancellor Way, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1600 sqft
This beautiful new home has all the "energy efficiency" bells and whistles. Huge side and backyard great for family BBQ's. Located directly across from CSUSB and in the newly developed area of San Bernardino off the 215 freeway.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Southridge Village
15639 Coventry Ln
15639 Coventry Lane, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
June/July Move In,Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2.
City Guide for Rialto, CA

With one of the nation's largest fireworks companies in the neighborhood, you'll never have a boring night in Rialto.

California is one of the most expensive places to live in the US, and the cost of living in Rialto, a city in San Bernardino County, is definitely higher than the national median by 9%. Lucky for you, this is one of the most affordable cities in California, so it kind of evens out, right? To be more precise, the median cost of living in Rialto is well below average for California by 17.1%. With loads of excellent amenities, and unbeatable weather, Rialto has a lot to offer its residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rialto, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rialto apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Rialto 1 BedroomsRialto 2 BedroomsRialto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRialto 3 Bedrooms
Rialto Apartments with BalconyRialto Apartments with GarageRialto Apartments with GymRialto Apartments with Parking
Rialto Apartments with PoolRialto Apartments with Washer-DryerRialto Dog Friendly ApartmentsRialto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAWildomar, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CAMenifee, CABaldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CALoma Linda, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine