20 Benthill Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

20 Benthill Ct

20 Benthill Court · (925) 658-1415 ext. 12
Location

20 Benthill Court, Reliez Valley, CA 94549

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 20 Benthill Ct · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
dogs allowed
Stokley Properties Presents 20 Benthill Ct in Lafayette! - This beautifully unique newly renovated one bedroom 2.5 bath home is surrounded by a half-acre of privacy and a view that could kill. Brand new oak wood flooring throughout and new textured paint. This property is gated with a long private driveway leading to an attached one-car garage.

Wonderful open kitchen floor plan with all new appliances and granite counter tops. Gracefully migrating into a spacious living room with double french doors that overlook the horizon. You can enjoying relaxing in the hanging porch swings while watching the sunset or sunrise! The generously sized upstairs bedroom is joined by two large private balconies, a large master bath with heated flooring, and a walk in closet.

As you make your way outside you will notice a private outside full bath, a gated backyard and a quaint renovated cottage with AC and half bath. This cottage overlooks the outside kitchen and BBQ patio / outside lounge. Patio includes stainless steal oven, stove top, and grill along with a kitchen sink and dishwasher. Patio has tall built-in table which includes a stone fire pit and a flat screen TV for fun outside movie nights!

Central heat and AC, WiFi and cable ready, property runs on natural gas. Home has interior sprinkler system, Washer and Dryer included.

* Minimum one year lease at $3800 and $4000 security deposit.
* Water is included.
* Cats considered with additional deposit and pet screening.
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy.
* No smoking.

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval.

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval.
Full months rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st).

To schedule a showing please contact:
Property Manager
Kasey Panus
CalBRE #02084717
925-658-1415 x 12
Kasey@stokleyproperties.net
Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'Refinished all hardwood floors

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5660887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Benthill Ct have any available units?
20 Benthill Ct has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Benthill Ct have?
Some of 20 Benthill Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Benthill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
20 Benthill Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Benthill Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Benthill Ct is pet friendly.
Does 20 Benthill Ct offer parking?
Yes, 20 Benthill Ct does offer parking.
Does 20 Benthill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Benthill Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Benthill Ct have a pool?
No, 20 Benthill Ct does not have a pool.
Does 20 Benthill Ct have accessible units?
No, 20 Benthill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Benthill Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Benthill Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Benthill Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Benthill Ct has units with air conditioning.
