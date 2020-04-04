Amenities

Stokley Properties Presents 20 Benthill Ct in Lafayette! - This beautifully unique newly renovated one bedroom 2.5 bath home is surrounded by a half-acre of privacy and a view that could kill. Brand new oak wood flooring throughout and new textured paint. This property is gated with a long private driveway leading to an attached one-car garage.



Wonderful open kitchen floor plan with all new appliances and granite counter tops. Gracefully migrating into a spacious living room with double french doors that overlook the horizon. You can enjoying relaxing in the hanging porch swings while watching the sunset or sunrise! The generously sized upstairs bedroom is joined by two large private balconies, a large master bath with heated flooring, and a walk in closet.



As you make your way outside you will notice a private outside full bath, a gated backyard and a quaint renovated cottage with AC and half bath. This cottage overlooks the outside kitchen and BBQ patio / outside lounge. Patio includes stainless steal oven, stove top, and grill along with a kitchen sink and dishwasher. Patio has tall built-in table which includes a stone fire pit and a flat screen TV for fun outside movie nights!



Central heat and AC, WiFi and cable ready, property runs on natural gas. Home has interior sprinkler system, Washer and Dryer included.



* Minimum one year lease at $3800 and $4000 security deposit.

* Water is included.

* Cats considered with additional deposit and pet screening.

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy.

* No smoking.



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval.



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval.

Full months rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st).



To schedule a showing please contact:

Property Manager

Kasey Panus

CalBRE #02084717

925-658-1415 x 12

Kasey@stokleyproperties.net

Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

No Dogs Allowed



No Dogs Allowed



