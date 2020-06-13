55 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Redlands, CA
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 8
1 of 44
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 28
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 27
1 of 7
1 of 18
1 of 3
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 2
1 of 8
Ten minutes east of San Bernardino sits Redlands, California. A city full of historic Victorian homes, culture (museums, theatre, parades—oh my!), mountainous landscapes and plenty of orange groves.
The beauty of Redlands, aside from the mountains (which you can see on un-smoggy days) is that it is a short drive for many staycations and day trips. Palm Springs is a short drive, if you're looking to spoil (& tan) yourself in the desert, and the proximity to Big Bear can turn your average winter day into a ski trip. Note: it does get cold enough to snow in Redlands, though it usually doesn’t stick, and summers will find you searching for a pool or beach to cool off. It is, after all, located near a desert.
Though its nickname sounds more like an Indiana Jones sequel than a quaint place to live, the “Jewel of the Inland Empire” has 14 local parks and a focus on quality of life. This SoCal gem is waiting for you. Let’s find out where you fit in. See more
Finding an apartment in Redlands that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.