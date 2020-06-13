Apartment List
55 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Redlands, CA

Finding an apartment in Redlands that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
West Redlands
9 Units Available
Pinewood Apts
1000 Pine Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
938 sqft
Offering single-story cottages as well as one- and two-bedroom homes, these units provide fully-equipped kitchens, gas ranges, spacious closets, private patios and balconies, and more - all situated in a verdant green setting.
Mentone
9 Units Available
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.
North Redlands
13 Units Available
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

South Redlands
1 Unit Available
905 E. Palm Avenue
905 E Palm Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Redlands - This property is located close to Redlands university, the property itself has brand new carpet, fresh coats of paint interior, A/C and beautiful rose bushes surrounding the house.

North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1329 Campus Avenue
1329 Campus Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
BACK & READY TO RENT! Classic Mid-century modern home for lease in Redlands! This home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, living room anchored by a vibrant fire place, kitchen is remodeled with stainless appliances and a breakfast nook

South Redlands
1 Unit Available
37 Dale Lane
37 Dale Lane, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1166 sqft
Amazing house in Southern Redlands. Natural and eco-friendly materials were used where ever it possible. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms with radiant heated floors and deep bathtub. Fire place in the living room.

South Redlands
1 Unit Available
428 Clover Street
428 Clover Street, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1787 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home on a quiet tree-lined street. Spacious open floor plan with wood laminate flooring, carpeting in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, and Refrigerator are included.
Results within 1 mile of Redlands
Northwest Redlands
22 Units Available
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
3 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
Results within 5 miles of Redlands
10 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
$
8 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
$
Curtis
8 Units Available
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1007 sqft
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
$
San Gorgonio
4 Units Available
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.
3 Units Available
Sedona Apartment Homes
25106 Fir Ave, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
900 sqft
Luxuriate in recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and sophisticated kitchens. There are plenty of parking options for both residents and guests. Located within walking distance of Sunnymead Park and Cardenas Market.
7 Units Available
Sorelle
12159 Calle Sombra, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
931 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Custom touches like accent walls make this place feel like home. Easy access to the freeway and Los Angeles/Orange County.

Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
11823 Peach Tree Cir.
11823 Peach Tree Circle, Yucaipa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1618 sqft
11823 Peach Tree Cir.

1 Unit Available
780 Pepperwood St.
780 Pepperwood Street, Colton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
780 Pepperwood St. Available 07/01/20 3/2 Single-story Home for Lease in Colton, California! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-story home available for lease in Colton, California. As you enter, appreciate the cozy front living room with a fireplace.

DRNAG
1 Unit Available
1480 E Marshall Blvd #15
1480 Marshall Boulevard, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1265 sqft
Lovely Townhouse with Upgrades - Showings by appointment. Masks and social distancing required. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-level townhouse.

1 Unit Available
11409 Lombardy Lane
11409 Lombardy Lane, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1920 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Unique four bedroom home in a peaceful neighborhood.

Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
35555 Mountain View Street
35555 Mountain View Street, Yucaipa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1479 sqft
MUST SEE! Very Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, featuring new paint, new flooring, new window coverings and more.

DRNAG
1 Unit Available
5549 Elm Ave.
5549 Elm Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
1235 sqft
Must See! Stunning 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in San Bernardino.

Perris Hills
1 Unit Available
474 E Wabash Street - 21
474 East Wabash Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$995
570 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 474 E Wabash Street - 21 in San Bernardino. View photos, descriptions and more!

San Gorgonio
1 Unit Available
2122 E Amanda Street
2122 Amanda Street, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house newly-partially remodeled in last 5 years, with newer paint, newer carpet, newer window coverings, and newer appliances.
City Guide for Redlands, CA

Ten minutes east of San Bernardino sits Redlands, California. A city full of historic Victorian homes, culture (museums, theatre, parades—oh my!), mountainous landscapes and plenty of orange groves.

The beauty of Redlands, aside from the mountains (which you can see on un-smoggy days) is that it is a short drive for many staycations and day trips. Palm Springs is a short drive, if you're looking to spoil (& tan) yourself in the desert, and the proximity to Big Bear can turn your average winter day into a ski trip. Note: it does get cold enough to snow in Redlands, though it usually doesn’t stick, and summers will find you searching for a pool or beach to cool off. It is, after all, located near a desert.

Though its nickname sounds more like an Indiana Jones sequel than a quaint place to live, the “Jewel of the Inland Empire” has 14 local parks and a focus on quality of life. This SoCal gem is waiting for you. Let’s find out where you fit in. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Redlands, CA

Finding an apartment in Redlands that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

