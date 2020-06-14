/
1 bedroom apartments
79 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rancho San Diego, CA
Rancho San Diego
26 Units Available
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
670 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Rancho San Diego
1 Unit Available
11586 Fury Ln #132
11586 Fury Lane, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
707 sqft
1 Bedroom plus Loft in the Mirasol Complex Rancho San Diego - Large 1 bedroom + loft with vaulted ceilings. This unit is located in the Mirasol Complex. One of the best private location in the complex. Light & Bright.
Rancho San Diego
1 Unit Available
1489 Vista Grande Rd
1489 Vista Grande Road, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Home away from home - Property Id: 199346 Very spacious ONE bedroom furnished apartment as one entire floor of a large house and with separate entrance. Modern bathroom and kitchenette. Very own huge deck overseeing canyon.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho San Diego
Jamul
1 Unit Available
12590 Old Campo Road
12590 Old Campo Rd, Jamul, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1500 sqft
Private, Secure , high end remodeled in 2009. Great opportunity for a single person. Rolling gate entry. Avocado Trees and yard has landscape service included in rental. Large Walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho San Diego
La Mesa
26 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
656 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
10 Units Available
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
640 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfortability and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee CA offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent.
La Mesa
12 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
647 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Lake Murray
17 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
749 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Lemon Grove
3 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
702 sqft
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
631 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Bostonia
11 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
634 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Anza Manor
322 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
Located just minutes from convenient shopping and award-winning schools. Units feature bathtubs, fully equipped kitchens, and wood-style flooring. Community is landscaped and has a picnic area with a BBQ grill.
Spring Valley
5 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
775 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
645 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
776 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9727 Winter Gardens Blvd. #88
9727 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
632 sqft
1 Bed/1 Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit in Lakeside - Single story condo; 2nd floor unit located in Lakeside. Within minutes to local parks, schools, shopping, dining and public transportation.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
351 W Palm Ave Apt 2
351 West Palm Avenue, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
550 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in El Cajon 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 is close to Main Street Meat Market, Zarzour Restaurant, Sagmani's Restaurant, Hacienda's Mexican Food, Parkside Health, and Wellness Center, with easy
La Presa
1 Unit Available
1117 Helix Street
1117 Helix Street, La Presa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment across from shopping areas in Spring Valley. Newer hardwood laminate flooring in bedroom and new paint throughout. Stove and refrigerator included. Ready for immediate move-in. 500 sqft. 1 parking space included.
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4900 Rosehedge Drive
4900 Rose Hedge Drive, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
907 sqft
Relaxing Condo Complex. This unit features A/C , big balcony, double vanity in masterbedroom with plenty of closet space.
1 Unit Available
1045 Peach Ave.
1045 Peach Avenue, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
721 sqft
Located in a quiet and secure complex just north of the 8 freeway, this updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo is available NOW! The kitchen features granite counter tops, appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher) and tile floors.
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5350 Baltimore Dr.
5350 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
671 sqft
This is a nicely upgraded lower level one bedroom one bath condominium with dual large patios; one off of the master bedroom and the main living room area. Conveys with newer appliances, and granite in the kitchen and bathroom.
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
504 S Johnson
504 S Johnson Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
975 sqft
Rare Found in Nowadys market! 1 bedroom 1 bath with own exclusive use yard. Cute and nicely done unit! Spacious living room and dinning room.
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4562 Garfield St.
4562 Garfield Street, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
675 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT!*** Quiet. Peaceful. Large lot, 3 on 1 property located well back from the street. Did we say quiet? No, really quiet. Downstairs apartment is ready for a new tenant.
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9728 Marilla Dr. #803
9728 Marilla Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
729 sqft
1Bed/1Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit in Lakeside - Single story condo, 2nd floor unit at the Cherry Creek community in Lakeside. Gated property located close to local schools and freeway access.
