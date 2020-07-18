All apartments in Rancho Murieta
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

15138 Celebrar St

15138 Celebrar Street · No Longer Available
Location

15138 Celebrar Street, Rancho Murieta, CA 95683

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Beautiful 3 BR & 2 BA home located in the highly desirable Rancho Murieta neighborhood. This a gated community. Near shopping and highway. This house will go quick.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eagle Property Management is temporarily changing our marketing and leasing process. We will no longer be performing open house showings of vacant properties.

Instead, we will be requiring any interested party to submit a paid application via our website www.eimproperties.com prior to scheduling a viewing. The tentatively approved applicant (Based on criteria below) will be contacted and a showing will be coordinated. If the property is not selected by the applicant, a refund of their application fees will be processed or the application can be transferred to another property managed by Eagle Property Management.

Application Requirements: All applicants must have a credit score of 650 or higher. Combined household income must be at least 3x the monthly rent. No evictions/tenancy left owing money. Pass a criminal background check. Must have positive rental verification references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

