11 Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, CA with move-in specials
Nobody’s quite sure why, but one of the founders of Pittsburg (no h) originally named it New York of the Pacific (that's like naming Hoboken the LA of the Atlantic – just sayin). A little over 30 years later it was renamed Black Diamond because they found coal in them thar hills (and forgot that coal is worth less than diamonds). Finally, when a big steel company moved into town, it was again renamed and, obviously, this time the name stuck. That is, until another big company moves to town (let's hope it's a funny name like Fuddruckers or Weinerschnitzel). See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Pittsburg apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Pittsburg apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.