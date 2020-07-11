11 Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, CA with move-in specials

Nobody’s quite sure why, but one of the founders of Pittsburg (no h) originally named it New York of the Pacific (that's like naming Hoboken the LA of the Atlantic – just sayin). A little over 30 years later it was renamed Black Diamond because they found coal in them thar hills (and forgot that coal is worth less than diamonds). Finally, when a big steel company moved into town, it was again renamed and, obviously, this time the name stuck. That is, until another big company moves to town (let's hope it's a funny name like Fuddruckers or Weinerschnitzel). See more