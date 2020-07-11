Apartment List
/
CA
/
pittsburg
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:40 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Pittsburg apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
3 Units Available
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1051 sqft
Welcome home to Elysian! Stay close to it all in our 120-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Concord, California - just northeast of San Francisco and Oakland. From its quiet, tranquil setting with stunning views of Mt.
Results within 10 miles of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,235
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,948
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,775
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Bancroft Village
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,918
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,943
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,164
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
10 Units Available
100 Boyd
100 Boyd Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The City of Pleasant Hill is a major suburb that was included on 24/7 Wall Street's list of 'America's 50 Best Cities to Live' and 100 Boyd boasts the perfect location right in the heart of downtown.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,045
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,705
1691 sqft
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,893
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,013
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,991
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
City Guide for Pittsburg, CA

Nobody’s quite sure why, but one of the founders of Pittsburg (no h) originally named it New York of the Pacific (that's like naming Hoboken the LA of the Atlantic – just sayin). A little over 30 years later it was renamed Black Diamond because they found coal in them thar hills (and forgot that coal is worth less than diamonds). Finally, when a big steel company moved into town, it was again renamed and, obviously, this time the name stuck. That is, until another big company moves to town (let's hope it's a funny name like Fuddruckers or Weinerschnitzel). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Pittsburg, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Pittsburg apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Pittsburg apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Pittsburg 1 BedroomsPittsburg 2 BedroomsPittsburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPittsburg 3 BedroomsPittsburg Apartments under $1,800Pittsburg Apartments under $2,000
Pittsburg Apartments under $2,200Pittsburg Apartments with BalconyPittsburg Apartments with GaragePittsburg Apartments with GymPittsburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPittsburg Apartments with Parking
Pittsburg Apartments with PoolPittsburg Apartments with Washer-DryerPittsburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsPittsburg Furnished ApartmentsPittsburg Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAManteca, CA
American Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Los Medanos CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-Sacramento