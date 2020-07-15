Apartment List
/
CA
/
paramount
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:24 PM

178 Apartments for rent in Paramount, CA with garages

Paramount apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Paramount
15158 Orange Avenue
15158 Orange Avenue, Paramount, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1350 sqft
NEWLY CONSTRUCTED AND AVAILABLE SOON! THESE 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOM LUXURY LIVING UNITS HAVE NO DETAIL LEFT OUT. EACH BEDROOM HAS THEIR OWN WALK-IN CLOSET AND HIGH-END FINISHES. EQUIPPED WITH A 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, BALCONY, AND BACK YARD PATIO.
Results within 1 mile of Paramount
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
4 Units Available
Downey
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
4 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Downey
Imperial Village
8749 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
9319 Alondra Boulevard
9319 Alondra Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1980 sqft
2nd & 3rd Floor Available 07/31/20 THIS LISTING IS MORE SUITABLE FOR A MID (3MO)-TO LONG TERM CORPORATE OR VACATION RENTAL FOR 12MO +. THE TOP TWO FLOORS ARE BEING RENTED. THE FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM IS RESERVED.

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1
17038 Downey Avenue, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1320 sqft
Lovely Tri-Level Townhome for rent in Bellflower! Everything has been redone. New paint, carpet, ceiling fans. It features a direct access garage, inside laundry (upstairs), cozy patio area, central air & heat, fireplace w/mantle.
Results within 5 miles of Paramount
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
4 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
32 Units Available
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
1 Unit Available
Dairy
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic two bedroom in Long Beach. Apartment has been newly painted with two-tone paint and hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom. Features good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Wrigley Heights
3824 Golden Ave.
3824 North Golden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1855 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Home in Wrigley Heights! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is located in a prime Long Beach neighborhood and features a long list of amenities. The home features laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
South of Conant
3502 Montair Ave
3502 Montair Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2190 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 4bedroom, 3bath home in a highly desired area of Long Beach. - This spacious, newly remodeled 4bedroom, 3bath home is located in a highly desired area of Long Beach.

1 of 59

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Mutual
4743 Levelside Avenue
4743 Levelside Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1957 sqft
As soon as you pull up to this beautiful, spacious home in Lakewood you will be greeted by fresh fruit trees all over the front yard with avocados, blackberries, mangos, red apples, green apples, and much more! As you pull into the long driveway

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Norwalk
10903 Hoback Street
10903 Hoback Street, Norwalk, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1200 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2595.00 Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 1 bath house (1200 sq ft approx) on a corner lot.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynwood
11670 Esther Street - #C
11670 Esther Street, Lynwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1040 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2245.00 Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment completely renovated.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Park
4715 Briercrest Ave.
4715 Briercrest Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1478 sqft
4715 Briercrest Ave. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3bd 1.75ba Lakewood House w/hardwood floor, gar & yard - 4715 Briercrest Ave. Lakewood 3 Bedrooms 1- 3/4 Baths $2,750.00 Rent $2,750.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
California Heights
3415 Linden Ave
3415 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/30/20 1 bedroom Luxury apartment - Property Id: 150926 Beautiful 1 bedroom APT. Please leave your CELL# in your response!!! This unit is not Section 8 qualified. The unit is 704 sqft.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Carson
2590 E Carson St
2590 East Carson Street, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Spacious and Welcoming! - Property Id: 309819 Beautiful space that is freshly renovated. 2BR/1BA. Parking garage available for additional $100 per month. Apply today and receive $500 of your move-in cost. Virtual tour is available on request.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
16653 California ave
16653 California Avenue, Bellflower, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
It's not an apartment, it's a home. - Property Id: 302453 Perfect retired couples home in a safe, low noise neighborhood. The house has a detached garage good for storage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Park
5538 LORELEI AVE
5538 Lorelei Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1184 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home approximately 1,184 square feet including carpet, linoleum, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer hook-ups, 1 car garage, Covered patio. Large fenced-in yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Artesia
11970 166th Street
11970 166th Street, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
836 sqft
Single family home with enclosed private yard. Newer paint throughout with easy to maintain laminate flooring and improved bathroom. Convenient attached single car garage allows for privacy and storage.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Lakewood City
5335 E Ebell Street
5335 Ebell Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1678 sqft
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home ready for immediate move-in. Freshly painted with new carpet in the bedrooms and family room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
10236 Walnut Street
10236 Walnut Street, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1050 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2545 House with 3bedroom, 1.5 baths, cozy kitchen, white cabinets, stainless steel sink and and stainless steel dishwasher, gray quartz counters. Central heating and A/C, ceiling fan in dinning room and bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St.
1339 1/2 E Schinner St, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
640 sqft
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. Available 04/10/20 Lovely 1 Bedroom Detached Rear House with Private 2 Car Garage! - This unique property is located in a wonderful Compton neighborhood, and is tucked away in the rear of a well-maintained main house.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
1620 E. 33rd Street
1620 East 33rd Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1008 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Single Family 3 Bedroom / 3Bathroom - Beautiful house located at 1620 E. 33rd Street, Long Beach, CA . Two story Single Family residence greets you with an open and spacious living room area. Large rooms.
City Guide for Paramount, CA

Ever wonder whre The Zamboni ice resurfacer came from? It was invented in Paramount, CA by Frank Joseph Zamboni Jr.

Paramount is a suburb of Los Angeles. And yet despite its identity as a neighbor of one of the countrys biggest cities, it has a true small-town feel. Paramount is filled with quaint neighborhoods, streets lined with trees, parks and small mom-and-pop shops. Paramount became a city in 1957, and at one point, it was known for having the largest hay market in the country. Today, Paramount is no longer known as an agricultural epicenter, but it is known for being a professional training spot for ice skatersespecially at the ice skating rink created by Frank Zamboni, who also invented the famous ice smoothing machinethe Zamboni. Today, Paramount is a bustling urban center that offers comfortable, quiet and peaceful living right near the heart of Americas entertainment epicenter, Los Angeles. So strap on those skates and come on over! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Paramount, CA

Paramount apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Paramount 1 BedroomsParamount 2 BedroomsParamount 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParamount 3 BedroomsParamount Apartments under $1,400
Paramount Apartments with BalconiesParamount Apartments with GaragesParamount Apartments with GymsParamount Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParamount Apartments with Parking
Paramount Apartments with PoolsParamount Apartments with Washer-DryersParamount Dog Friendly ApartmentsParamount Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles