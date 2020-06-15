All apartments in Pacific Grove
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

3779 Sea Otter House

215 8th Street · (831) 373-7103
Location

215 8th Street, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $5348 · Avail. now

$5,348

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***

The newly renovated 1,800-square-foot home features vintage charm along with modern conveniences, including a spacious kitchen, hardwood floors on the ground level, and remodeled Restoration Hardware-style bathrooms. Its also just a few blocks walk to the beach, the Monterey Bay Recreation Trail, or to downtown for movies, restaurants and shopping.

Also within walking distance are Lovers Point, Cannery Row, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Its only 10 minutes by car to the boutiques and galleries of Carmel-by-the-Sea or to golfing and sightseeing in Pebble Beach, and about 40 minutes to Big Sur.

The home is on a quiet, tree-lined street and has coastal/nautical dcor, a fully-appointed kitchen, a fenced backyard with comfortable outdoor seating and a gourmet gas grill.

Living room has a gas fireplace and 36-inch HDTV. Dining area for six. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, solid-surface countertops, a five-burner Creda gas cooktop, Bosch dishwasher, a wall oven and a large pantry.

A laundry room with washer, dryer and deep sink, with access from the back patio. This is ideal for beachgoers who dont want to track sand throughout the house. Beach items are also stored here.

Bedroom on the ground floor has a queen bed, a recently remodeled bathroom with a vintage-look vanity, marble and subway tile, and hexagonal floor tiles, with a shower over a deep soaking tub.

The carpeted second floor includes a sitting/office area with a table for computer work. French doors from the sitting area lead to a protected second-story balcony.

Master bedroom has a king bed looking out through large windows for beautiful views of the bay both day and night. The upstairs bathroom has a vintage-look vanity, and marble and subway tile and a tub-shower combo. A nearby bedroom with a queen bed also has peeks of the bay through the trees.

Parking for two vehicles is available in the driveway.

(RLNE4737709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

