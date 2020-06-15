3779 Sea Otter House

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***



The newly renovated 1,800-square-foot home features vintage charm along with modern conveniences, including a spacious kitchen, hardwood floors on the ground level, and remodeled Restoration Hardware-style bathrooms. Its also just a few blocks walk to the beach, the Monterey Bay Recreation Trail, or to downtown for movies, restaurants and shopping.



Also within walking distance are Lovers Point, Cannery Row, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Its only 10 minutes by car to the boutiques and galleries of Carmel-by-the-Sea or to golfing and sightseeing in Pebble Beach, and about 40 minutes to Big Sur.



The home is on a quiet, tree-lined street and has coastal/nautical dcor, a fully-appointed kitchen, a fenced backyard with comfortable outdoor seating and a gourmet gas grill.



Living room has a gas fireplace and 36-inch HDTV. Dining area for six. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, solid-surface countertops, a five-burner Creda gas cooktop, Bosch dishwasher, a wall oven and a large pantry.



A laundry room with washer, dryer and deep sink, with access from the back patio. This is ideal for beachgoers who dont want to track sand throughout the house. Beach items are also stored here.



Bedroom on the ground floor has a queen bed, a recently remodeled bathroom with a vintage-look vanity, marble and subway tile, and hexagonal floor tiles, with a shower over a deep soaking tub.



The carpeted second floor includes a sitting/office area with a table for computer work. French doors from the sitting area lead to a protected second-story balcony.



Master bedroom has a king bed looking out through large windows for beautiful views of the bay both day and night. The upstairs bathroom has a vintage-look vanity, and marble and subway tile and a tub-shower combo. A nearby bedroom with a queen bed also has peeks of the bay through the trees.



Parking for two vehicles is available in the driveway.



