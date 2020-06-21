3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge parking hot tub

Welcome to "Lighthouse Sanctuary"! Maximum occupancy - up to 8 adults and 4 children age 12 or under.



Ask our Reservationists about two days for the price of one admission tickets to the Monterey Bay Aquarium when you book this home!



Class and comfort combine in this handsome 4 bedroom, 3 bath 2,800 square foot Spanish Revival style house, located a short 8-minute walk from downtown Pacific Grove. This is a perfect spot for a family reunion or for several couples vacationing together. Situated on a quarter acre and set back from the street, it has a large, enclosed dog and child-friendly backyard and parking for several cars.



Upon your arrival you will be greeted with complimentary wine and cheese, tickets for a wine tasting at Scheid Vineyards’ tasting room in downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea, and a basket of local information. An assigned concierge vacation house manager is available to assist you during your stay. We have also provided spa robes.



The elegant living room, decorated in rich earthen tones, features hardwood floors, fireplace and comfortable furnishings. A day couch/futon can sleep a child in the living room. A wall of windows line one end of the living room and provide access to a small balcony overlooking the back yard.



A fully equipped kitchen with white cabinetry includes a cheery breakfast nook with table that can seat four. Dinnerware and glassware allow entertaining in grand style in the handsome dining room, with its semi-circle of French windows and wood table that seats up to ten.



A cozy studio guest house with a small kitchen and queen bed, accessed through the back yard with a separate entrance, is available for adults only. (Adults with baby OK).



**Home is dog friendly with approval and additional fee**



(RLNE5830924)