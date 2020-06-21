All apartments in Pacific Grove
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary

938 Lighthouse Avenue · (831) 373-7103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

938 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $6402 · Avail. now

$6,402

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
hot tub
Welcome to "Lighthouse Sanctuary"! Maximum occupancy - up to 8 adults and 4 children age 12 or under.

Ask our Reservationists about two days for the price of one admission tickets to the Monterey Bay Aquarium when you book this home!

Class and comfort combine in this handsome 4 bedroom, 3 bath 2,800 square foot Spanish Revival style house, located a short 8-minute walk from downtown Pacific Grove. This is a perfect spot for a family reunion or for several couples vacationing together. Situated on a quarter acre and set back from the street, it has a large, enclosed dog and child-friendly backyard and parking for several cars.

Upon your arrival you will be greeted with complimentary wine and cheese, tickets for a wine tasting at Scheid Vineyards’ tasting room in downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea, and a basket of local information. An assigned concierge vacation house manager is available to assist you during your stay. We have also provided spa robes.

The elegant living room, decorated in rich earthen tones, features hardwood floors, fireplace and comfortable furnishings. A day couch/futon can sleep a child in the living room. A wall of windows line one end of the living room and provide access to a small balcony overlooking the back yard.

A fully equipped kitchen with white cabinetry includes a cheery breakfast nook with table that can seat four. Dinnerware and glassware allow entertaining in grand style in the handsome dining room, with its semi-circle of French windows and wood table that seats up to ten.

A cozy studio guest house with a small kitchen and queen bed, accessed through the back yard with a separate entrance, is available for adults only. (Adults with baby OK).

**Home is dog friendly with approval and additional fee**

(RLNE5830924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary have any available units?
3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary has a unit available for $6,402 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary have?
Some of 3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pacific Grove.
Does 3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary offer parking?
Yes, 3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary does offer parking.
Does 3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary have a pool?
No, 3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary have accessible units?
No, 3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary has units with dishwashers.
Does 3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary have units with air conditioning?
No, 3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary does not have units with air conditioning.
