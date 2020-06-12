509 N. Montgomery St.

Amenities
3+2 Single Family Home walking distance to downtown Ojai - Available is this Charming and immaculate 3+2 single family home located just a short walk to downtown Ojai, Libbey Park, and many shops and restaurants.
This home has been well maintained and features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious rooms, a bright open kitchen, a storage area, ample driveway parking and shared laundry.
The backyard features a horseshoe pit, large mature oak trees and low maintenance landscaping.
(RLNE4296007)