509 N. Montgomery St.

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3+2 Single Family Home walking distance to downtown Ojai - Available is this Charming and immaculate 3+2 single family home located just a short walk to downtown Ojai, Libbey Park, and many shops and restaurants.

This home has been well maintained and features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious rooms, a bright open kitchen, a storage area, ample driveway parking and shared laundry.

The backyard features a horseshoe pit, large mature oak trees and low maintenance landscaping.



(RLNE4296007)