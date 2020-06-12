All apartments in Ojai
Find more places like 509 N. Montgomery St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ojai, CA
/
509 N. Montgomery St.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

509 N. Montgomery St.

509 North Montgomery Street · (805) 648-3700 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

509 North Montgomery Street, Ojai, CA 93023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 509 N. Montgomery St. · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2283 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3+2 Single Family Home walking distance to downtown Ojai - Available is this Charming and immaculate 3+2 single family home located just a short walk to downtown Ojai, Libbey Park, and many shops and restaurants.
This home has been well maintained and features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious rooms, a bright open kitchen, a storage area, ample driveway parking and shared laundry.
The backyard features a horseshoe pit, large mature oak trees and low maintenance landscaping.

(RLNE4296007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 N. Montgomery St. have any available units?
509 N. Montgomery St. has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 509 N. Montgomery St. currently offering any rent specials?
509 N. Montgomery St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 N. Montgomery St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 N. Montgomery St. is pet friendly.
Does 509 N. Montgomery St. offer parking?
Yes, 509 N. Montgomery St. does offer parking.
Does 509 N. Montgomery St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 N. Montgomery St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 N. Montgomery St. have a pool?
No, 509 N. Montgomery St. does not have a pool.
Does 509 N. Montgomery St. have accessible units?
No, 509 N. Montgomery St. does not have accessible units.
Does 509 N. Montgomery St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 N. Montgomery St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 N. Montgomery St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 N. Montgomery St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 509 N. Montgomery St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CABakersfield, CAVentura, CA
Simi Valley, CACamarillo, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CAGoleta, CA
Westlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CAPine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity