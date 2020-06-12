Apartment List
/
CA
/
oildale
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:37 PM

18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oildale, CA

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
1321 Washington Ave
1321 Washington Avenue, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1321 Washington Ave in Oildale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Oildale
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Oakridge
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$594
943 sqft
Welcome to Govea Gardens in Bakersfield, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kern City
1 Unit Available
1508 Yorba Linda
1508 Yorba Linda Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1470 sqft
Lovely Kern City Condo 55+ Active Adult Community - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath room condominium located in the desirable adult 55+ community of Kern City. This beautiful home has been meticulously maintained.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Benton Park
1 Unit Available
2517 Valorie Ave.
2517 Valorie Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
781 sqft
2517 Valorie Ave. Available 07/10/20 Perfect family home - Centrally located, close to schools and park. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5835652)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kern City
1 Unit Available
800 Bermuda Street
800 Bermuda Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1597 sqft
800 Bermuda - *$1800.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oleander-Sunset
1 Unit Available
1225 Bank St
1225 Bank Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1225 Bank St - *$1300.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kern City
1 Unit Available
5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10
5909 Sunny Palms Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1344 sqft
55 plus active community! - 55 plus active community! Great location, walk to the community swimming pool! Large shade trees keep this quaint 2 bedroom condo cool in the summer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Bakersfield
1 Unit Available
1307 EYE ST
1307 Eye Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Spacious Upstairs Apartment for Rent - Downtown Bakersfield - 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Approximately 1400 square feet, 2 Separate Living Areas, Large Kitchen, Newly Renovated! Downtown - Near BHS, Adequate Off Street Parking, Washer & Dryer

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Bakersfield
1 Unit Available
1609 Oregon St.
1609 Oregon Street, Kern County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Super cute remodel units 2 bedrooms 1 bath, YARD, WITH WASHER/DRYER HOOK UPS call me at 6613981200 - (RLNE4856612)
Results within 10 miles of Oildale
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Westdale Classics
7 Units Available
10720 Brimhall Rd.
10720 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1100 sqft
Welcome to the Lotus Villas Apartments. Lotus Villas offers modern elegance and spacious living consisting of two- or three-bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
2 Units Available
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1094 sqft
Welcome to Sablewood Gardens. Northwest Bakersfield's Upscale Apartment Community!

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seven Oaks
1 Unit Available
9700 Portland Rose Ave.
9700 Portland Rose Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1713 sqft
Great Home in the Gated Senior Community in Seven Oaks - This estate is located inside the private and exclusive 24/7 gated community of the The Greens at Seven Oaks, near the private Seven Oaks Country Club and golf course.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spice Tract
1 Unit Available
Scotia Townhomes
3820 Mei Yen Lane, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Scotia Available 06/15/20 S.W. area.2 bedroom 1 bath townhouses. W/D connection, large patio space, assigned covered parking. Water and trash paid. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4757039)

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City in the Hills
1 Unit Available
10310 Oldham Ln
10310 Oldham Lane, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1559 sqft
10310 Oldham Ln - This beautiful home is located in City in Hills 55+ community. It features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an office. Attached 2 Car garage. Washer and Dryer are included. Gardening included.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14038 Meacham Rd
14038 Meacham Road, Rosedale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1275 sqft
14038 Meacham Rd Available 07/10/20 NorthWest Horse Property - Looking for a home with character? This home is it! This 1275sqft home features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a laundry room with plenty of storage and a utility sink.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
499 Pacheco Rd Spc 173
499 Pacheco Road, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 499 Pacheco Rd Spc 173 in Bakersfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1301 Bayne Ct.
1301 Bayne Court, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1301 Bayne Ct. Available 04/24/20 House - Now taking applications. (RLNE3766904)

1 of 17

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Laurelglen
1 Unit Available
6700 Nottingham Ln #22
6700 Nottingham Lane, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1281 sqft
6700 Nottingham Lane # 22 - SW - Beautiful 2+2 Townhome by pool w/ garage! - For Rent: 6700 Nottingham Lane # 22, Bakersfield CA 93309 SW - $1,200 + $1,200 Deposit - 2 bedroom 2 bath Very nice townhome in SW near MIng/Ashe!!! Unit features custom

Similar Pages

Oildale 2 BedroomsOildale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOildale 3 Bedrooms
Oildale Apartments with BalconyOildale Apartments with Garage
Oildale Apartments with ParkingOildale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bakersfield, CAPorterville, CADelano, CA
Golden Hills, CAPine Mountain Club, CATaft, CA
Tulare, CARosedale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Porterville College
California State University-Bakersfield