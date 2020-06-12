/
2 bedroom apartments
18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oildale, CA
1 Unit Available
1321 Washington Ave
1321 Washington Avenue, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1321 Washington Ave in Oildale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Oakridge
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$594
943 sqft
Welcome to Govea Gardens in Bakersfield, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Kern City
1 Unit Available
1508 Yorba Linda
1508 Yorba Linda Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1470 sqft
Lovely Kern City Condo 55+ Active Adult Community - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath room condominium located in the desirable adult 55+ community of Kern City. This beautiful home has been meticulously maintained.
Benton Park
1 Unit Available
2517 Valorie Ave.
2517 Valorie Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
781 sqft
2517 Valorie Ave. Available 07/10/20 Perfect family home - Centrally located, close to schools and park. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5835652)
Kern City
1 Unit Available
800 Bermuda Street
800 Bermuda Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1597 sqft
800 Bermuda - *$1800.
Oleander-Sunset
1 Unit Available
1225 Bank St
1225 Bank Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1225 Bank St - *$1300.
Kern City
1 Unit Available
5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10
5909 Sunny Palms Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1344 sqft
55 plus active community! - 55 plus active community! Great location, walk to the community swimming pool! Large shade trees keep this quaint 2 bedroom condo cool in the summer.
Downtown Bakersfield
1 Unit Available
1307 EYE ST
1307 Eye Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Spacious Upstairs Apartment for Rent - Downtown Bakersfield - 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Approximately 1400 square feet, 2 Separate Living Areas, Large Kitchen, Newly Renovated! Downtown - Near BHS, Adequate Off Street Parking, Washer & Dryer
East Bakersfield
1 Unit Available
1609 Oregon St.
1609 Oregon Street, Kern County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Super cute remodel units 2 bedrooms 1 bath, YARD, WITH WASHER/DRYER HOOK UPS call me at 6613981200 - (RLNE4856612)
Westdale Classics
7 Units Available
10720 Brimhall Rd.
10720 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1100 sqft
Welcome to the Lotus Villas Apartments. Lotus Villas offers modern elegance and spacious living consisting of two- or three-bedrooms.
2 Units Available
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1094 sqft
Welcome to Sablewood Gardens. Northwest Bakersfield's Upscale Apartment Community!
Seven Oaks
1 Unit Available
9700 Portland Rose Ave.
9700 Portland Rose Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1713 sqft
Great Home in the Gated Senior Community in Seven Oaks - This estate is located inside the private and exclusive 24/7 gated community of the The Greens at Seven Oaks, near the private Seven Oaks Country Club and golf course.
Spice Tract
1 Unit Available
Scotia Townhomes
3820 Mei Yen Lane, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Scotia Available 06/15/20 S.W. area.2 bedroom 1 bath townhouses. W/D connection, large patio space, assigned covered parking. Water and trash paid. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4757039)
City in the Hills
1 Unit Available
10310 Oldham Ln
10310 Oldham Lane, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1559 sqft
10310 Oldham Ln - This beautiful home is located in City in Hills 55+ community. It features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an office. Attached 2 Car garage. Washer and Dryer are included. Gardening included.
1 Unit Available
14038 Meacham Rd
14038 Meacham Road, Rosedale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1275 sqft
14038 Meacham Rd Available 07/10/20 NorthWest Horse Property - Looking for a home with character? This home is it! This 1275sqft home features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a laundry room with plenty of storage and a utility sink.
1 Unit Available
499 Pacheco Rd Spc 173
499 Pacheco Road, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 499 Pacheco Rd Spc 173 in Bakersfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1301 Bayne Ct.
1301 Bayne Court, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1301 Bayne Ct. Available 04/24/20 House - Now taking applications. (RLNE3766904)
Laurelglen
1 Unit Available
6700 Nottingham Ln #22
6700 Nottingham Lane, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1281 sqft
6700 Nottingham Lane # 22 - SW - Beautiful 2+2 Townhome by pool w/ garage! - For Rent: 6700 Nottingham Lane # 22, Bakersfield CA 93309 SW - $1,200 + $1,200 Deposit - 2 bedroom 2 bath Very nice townhome in SW near MIng/Ashe!!! Unit features custom