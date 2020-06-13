34 Apartments for rent in Oildale, CA with garage
During the Great Depression, country superstar Merle Haggard was born in an Oildale, CA, boxcar that his dad transformed into the family’s home. For musical inspiration, it doesn’t get any better than Oildale. In addition to being the birthplace of Country Music Hall of Famer Merle Haggard, Oildale gave us Buck Owens, another country great. Dirthead Muzik, a hip-hop group, also hails from Oildale, as does the heavy metal band Korn, whose gritty, dark hit Oildale (Leave Me Alone) spent many we...
Oildale is made up of about 6.5 square miles of land, and its 36,500 or so residents are quick to tell you it is NOT part of Bakersfield – a battle that was fought long and hard. Instead, it is an unincorporated suburb that – according to locals – has a distinct culture and way of life based in decades of working in oil production. This pleasant little community one of the top California destinations because there are great apartment rentals available at affordable prices, and the city has easy access to Bakersfield jobs (it's close to Bakersfield, but remember, it's definitely not Bakersfield). See more
Oildale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.