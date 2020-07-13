/
pet friendly apartments
29 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oildale, CA
Oildale
127 Decatur
127 Decatur Street, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
940 sqft
127 Decatur Available 08/15/20 - (RLNE5920706)
930 Olive Dr #63
930 Olive Drive, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1275 sqft
NW-Bakersfield gated 3 bed/2.5 bath Condo - Spectacular 2 story Olive Garden Condo. features 3 spacious bedrooms 2.
Oildale
106 Harding Ave
106 Harding Avenue, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
924 sqft
106 Harding Ave Available 07/13/20 - (RLNE4993201)
Results within 5 miles of Oildale
Hillcrest
2001 Sandy Ln
2001 Sandy Lane, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Beautiful North East Home - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Near Bakersfield College and hwy 178, Crown molding throughout the home, with a newer HVAC unit, Beautiful big backyard with a patio. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5838675)
Riviera-Westchester
1721 Olive St
1721 Olive Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1368 sqft
1721 Olive St Available 07/15/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5880152)
Hillcrest
2406 Avenida Escuela
2406 Avenida Escuela, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1990 sqft
2406 Avenida Escuela - Clean & Spacious East Bakersfield 3 Bedroom + 1 3/4 Bathroom House.
Homaker Park
3111 San Dimas Street
3111 San Dimas Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$825
732 sqft
Amazing 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home....A MUST SEE!! - Welcome to Your New Home! ...
La Cresta-Alta Vista
2821 Elmwood Ave
2821 Elmwood Avenue, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1477 sqft
2821 Elmwood - Clean & Spacious NE 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.
San Trope
5020 Boulder Creek Pl
5020 Boulder Creek Place, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2165 sqft
5020 Boulder Creek Pl Available 08/08/20 5020 Boulder Creek - This beautiful house was built in 2004, features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with custom two tone paint. It is conveniently located off of Calloway Dr. and Hageman Rd. on a 7405 sq ft lot.
5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20
5301 Demaret Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1635 sqft
5301 Demaret Ave #20-Townhome in SW For Rent - For Rent: 5301 Demaret Ave #20,Bakersfield CA 93309 - SW - $1300+$1300-3bd+2.
Benton Park
2117 Castro Lane
2117 Castro Lane, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1661 sqft
2117 Castro Lane Available 04/27/20 2117 Castro Lane- Home For RENT SW!! $1350-$1350 - For Rent: 2117 Castro Lane- SW- 3ba+Office -2ba-$1350rent+$1350d dep Beautiful SW Home for Rent! This home futures new tile all throughout the home! All bedroom
Hillcrest
1780 Glenwood
1780 Glenwood Drive, Kern County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3590 sqft
1780 Glenwood Available 07/21/20 Spectacular 4 Bedroom House For Rent in Bakersfield! - Off College Ave and Oswell Street.
Results within 10 miles of Oildale
Verified
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sablewood Gardens. Northwest Bakersfield's Upscale Apartment Community!
Seven Oaks at Grand Island
2012 Three Bridges Way
2012 Three Bridges Way, Bakersfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2925 sqft
2012 Three Bridges Way - Clean and very spacious Home Inside Seven Oaks Grand Island: 5 Bedrooms (or) 4 Bedrooms w/Office: Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, frpl, ceiling fans, dining room, formal living room, den, office,
14038 Meacham Rd
14038 Meacham Road, Rosedale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
14038 Meacham Rd Available 08/08/20 NorthWest Horse Property - Looking for a home with a little country and animals but still close to town? This home is it! This 1275sqft home features 2 bedrooms, 1.
Artisan
6313 Prairie Dog St
6313 Prairie Dog Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1448 sqft
6313 Prairie Dog St Available 07/17/20 6313 Prairie Dog St - This beautiful house was built in 2006, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with custom two tone paint.
Rexland Acres
4837 AVE KATHERINE
4837 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1745 sqft
This charming, newly renovated, Sherman Oaks ranch-style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large cathedral ceiling living room, separate dining area, laundry room and large step down bonus room.
Rexland Acres
4445 AVE CAMELLIA
4445 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
5713 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease this absolutely stunning home in the heart of Studio City. This celebrity home has all the features anyone could dream of: 5 beds, 5.
Southern Oaks
11120 Vista Ridge Drive
11120 Vista Ridge Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2881 sqft
Amazing 4 Bedroom plus Loft / 3 Bath Home in The Southwest!....
Fox Run
12205 Colorado Ave.
12205 Colorado Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2197 sqft
Northwest 4 bedroom - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath Northwest patio home with granite counter tops and dark cabinets throughout. great room with fireplace, formal dining room. Large backyard with a covered patio. Gardener included.
1301 Bayne Ct.
1301 Bayne Court, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1301 Bayne Ct. Available 04/24/20 House - Now taking applications. (RLNE3766904)
Castle Ranch
2410 Lebow Ct.
2410 Lebow Court, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1729 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in SW - Beautiful John Balfanz Home located in Montana Ridge. This home has 4 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan, granite countertops, tile roof and fully landscaped front and back yards.
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - 11904 CAMPUS PARK DR
11904 Campus Park Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2205 sqft
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - 2 story - 4 BDRM - 3.
6006 Hathaway Ave.
6006 Hathaway Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2476 sqft
Beautiful SW home - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Open concept with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and loft upstairs. Stephanie Mazza, Broker DRE#01971765 No Cats Allowed (RLNE5155883)