198 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Tustin, CA

Finding an apartment in North Tustin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
12668 Greenwald Lane
12668 Greenwald Lane, North Tustin, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,250
3474 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
3 Units Available
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,255
1767 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,685
1582 sqft
Located minutes from I-5 and near Tustin High School. Cherry wood cabinets and updated appliances. A 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Patio or balcony in suites. Tiled entries and Jacuzzi tubs in updated bathrooms.
3 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
Latitude Apartments
15314 Gault St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
56 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,650
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
994 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.
9 Units Available
Cabrillo Park
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,566
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
9 Units Available
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Gardens Apartment Homes is a 92-unit multifamily community located in Tustin, California. Their apartments in beautiful Tustin, California are spacious, well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes.
3 Units Available
Tustin Avenue
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
739 sqft
Located near Orange County Global Medical Center and the Santa Ana Freeway. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings. Amenities include washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Cats allowed with deposit.

1 Unit Available
8215 East White Oak Ridge
8215 East White Oak Ridge, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1285 sqft
Rarely available 3 bedroom end unit townhome with it's own yard! Located in the highly sought after Monte Vista tract, this bright and open home has soaring ceilings, main floor bedroom and full bathroom, direct garage access and a gas fireplace.

1 Unit Available
5931 E Rocking Horse Way 13
5931 East Rocking Horse Way, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 13 Available 08/16/20 Nice 2br, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Gated Community - Property Id: 314242 Wonderful townhouse style condo located in the exclusive guard gated community of Rocking Horse Ridge.

1 Unit Available
5830 E Indigo Court
5830 East Indigo Court, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1933 sqft
Enjoy gated community: The Cottages in East Orange. Cul de Sac location. Spacious 3 Bedroom , 2.5 Baths, plus loft. Family Room with Fireplace. High ceilings. All Bedrooms up. Laundry upstairs. New flooring in living and family room.
21 Units Available
The Colony
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,255
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,747
1081 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
10 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,953
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,961
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
19 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,833
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
29 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,090
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
14 Units Available
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1064 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
14 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,941
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1034 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
14 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1303 sqft
Enjoy theater room, clubhouse, and online portal in this luxury apartment complex within a short distance from the I-405 and San Joaquin Marsh Reserve. Rooms feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
13 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,826
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,437
1115 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
37 Units Available
Woodbridge
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,722
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
8 Units Available
Westpark
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,769
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,383
1050 sqft
Attractive gated apartments in sunny California, with a sustainable living policy. Conveniently located by Irvine Business Complex, minutes from the San Diego Freeway. Clubhouse, tennis court and two swimming pools on site.
3 Units Available
Northeast Anaheim
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
884 sqft
A charming neighborhood with ample green space. Located near Highway 55 and 91. On-site amenities include covered parking, a large pool with sundeck, and laundry facilities. Updated one- and two-bedroom homes.
35 Units Available
Cabrillo Park
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with large balconies and patios, private yards in some homes, big bedrooms, and high-speed Internet. Private gated community with lighted tennis and basketball courts, fitness center and sauna.
6 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,758
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished residences adjacent to the Irvine Business District. I-405 and the John Wayne Airport nearby. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and garbage disposals. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
16 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,921
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
City Guide for North Tustin, CA

It wasn't Chris Columbus but rather Columbus Tustin from Northern California who founded the city of Tustin in which this community resides. At that time it was just 1300 acres of land, and there weren't nearly as many shopping centers!

Once called Tustin Foothills, North Tustin is adjacent to and a part of Tustin, CA, and is nestled in the foothills of Peters Canyon Regional Park. With nearly 25,000 residents, this is a bustling community that's easily freeway accessible to Los Angeles, some 45 minutes away. It's also got plenty of green space, so feel free to park it up. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Tustin, CA

Finding an apartment in North Tustin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

