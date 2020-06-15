All apartments in North Fair Oaks
470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025

470 7th Avenue · (650) 463-9203
Location

470 7th Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA 94025
North Fair Oaks

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec6f548ee7ec0379e0e3269 IMPORTANT:
**When you come to tour the property, please comply with the COVID-19 mandates: wear a mask and keep 6 feet apart from each other at all times. And, according to the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the county, only a party of two can be indoors at the same time. ** A charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the desirable 94025 zip-code area (the garage is converted to a bedroom and bath). The open kitchen and the main bathroom are being remodeled and will be ready by the end of the week. It is conveniently located within a 3-minute or a 6-minute car or bike ride from the Atherton Caltrain station, respectively. A 10-minute drive to Facebook headquarters or Stanford Shopping Center. Pet friendly, so please bring your lovely pets and enjoy the nice front and backyard with them. The washer and dryer are available in the unit. There are ample closet space and street parking in addition to a single private parking space. Free gardening service, so you can enjoy the landscape without the maintenance. Sequoia High School (Menlo Atherton High) and Redwood City Elementary School districts. A 12-minute drive to Stanford University. A big built-in shed for your storage. Avoid having to share communal areas by living in a single-family house. Beautiful trees and flowers in the yards make this a great place to de-stress after a long day at work or to work from home.

Lease term is negotiable. Security deposit is equivalent to one month rent.

(RLNE5806968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025 have any available units?
470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025 has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025 currently offering any rent specials?
470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025 pet-friendly?
No, 470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Fair Oaks.
Does 470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025 offer parking?
Yes, 470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025 does offer parking.
Does 470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025 have a pool?
No, 470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025 does not have a pool.
Does 470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025 have accessible units?
No, 470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025 does not have accessible units.
Does 470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025 have units with dishwashers?
No, 470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025 have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025 does not have units with air conditioning.
