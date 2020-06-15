470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025

Amenities

**When you come to tour the property, please comply with the COVID-19 mandates: wear a mask and keep 6 feet apart from each other at all times. And, according to the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the county, only a party of two can be indoors at the same time. ** A charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the desirable 94025 zip-code area (the garage is converted to a bedroom and bath). The open kitchen and the main bathroom are being remodeled and will be ready by the end of the week. It is conveniently located within a 3-minute or a 6-minute car or bike ride from the Atherton Caltrain station, respectively. A 10-minute drive to Facebook headquarters or Stanford Shopping Center. Pet friendly, so please bring your lovely pets and enjoy the nice front and backyard with them. The washer and dryer are available in the unit. There are ample closet space and street parking in addition to a single private parking space. Free gardening service, so you can enjoy the landscape without the maintenance. Sequoia High School (Menlo Atherton High) and Redwood City Elementary School districts. A 12-minute drive to Stanford University. A big built-in shed for your storage. Avoid having to share communal areas by living in a single-family house. Beautiful trees and flowers in the yards make this a great place to de-stress after a long day at work or to work from home.



Lease term is negotiable. Security deposit is equivalent to one month rent.



