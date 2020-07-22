Apartment List
7 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Auburn, CA

1 Unit Available
Country Club Estates
12975 Erin Drive
12975 Erin Drive, North Auburn, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1602 sqft
To pre-qualify and SCHEDULE A SHOWING, CALL: (530) 429-5080 or visit the link below: https://app.tenantturner.
1 Unit Available
712 Dorothy Way,
712 Dorothy Way, Auburn, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1010 sqft
Auburn Condo - Ground level condo in the Oak Pointe community. Light and bright, two bedroom, two bath end unit. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters.
1 Unit Available
5746 Butler Road
5746 Butler Road, Placer County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1925 sqft
- This property is located in the hills of Penryn, on about 4 acres of land. Complete with new carpet, fresh interior paint, and high vaulted ceilings and many windows. The home has a wraparound deck with a view, and gated access to the property.

1 Unit Available
6120 Thornwood
6120 Thornwood Drive, Loomis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
952 sqft
6120 Thornwood Available 08/17/20 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage in Loomis - Two bedroom Two bathroom Two car garage with opener Corner lot Eat in Kitchen open to Living Room Central heat/air Fireplace Large backyard Close to Loomis Elementary

1 Unit Available
925 MINI RANCH ROAD
925 Mini Ranch Road, Placer County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2400 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME ON 5 ACRES IN LINCOLN THAT BACKS TO AUBURN RAVINE CREEK!! - GATED COUNTRY PROPERTY ON 5 ACRES FULLY UPDATED! This home offers tile entry way, newer carpet throughout, newer paint, all 4 bedrooms are upstairs, 3 full bathrooms, formal

1 Unit Available
4479 Garden Bar Road
4479 Garden Bar Road, Placer County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
!0 acre Secondary home in the Lincoln Foothills! - Lincoln Foothills private 10 acre ranch has a remodeled secondary home. 2 bed 2 bath approx. 1200 sq ft manufactured home available for rent. Property is gated, approx.

1 Unit Available
7217 Orchard Cir
7217 Orchard Circle, Penryn, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2011 sqft
Beautiful Penryn Townhome in a gated community within the Loomis Del Oro School Districts. Open floor plan, 10ft. ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, upgraded granite kitchen with island/dining bar. 4 bedroom* 3 bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in North Auburn, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in North Auburn should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in North Auburn may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in North Auburn. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

