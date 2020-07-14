All apartments in Cameron Park
Quail Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Quail Ridge

Open Now until 5pm
2675 La Crescenta Drive · (530) 494-6532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2675 La Crescenta Drive, Cameron Park, CA 95682

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 127 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Quail Ridge.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Quail Ridge is a beautiful community located in the exclusive foothills of Sacramento known as Cameron Park. Quail Ridge is a wonderful community with beautiful mature landscape plan that includes huge, majestic Redwood trees and it’s trimmed with river rock along meandering pathways throughout the community. Quail Ridge backs up to a wonderful 40 acre natural meadow as well. These apartment homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, central heat and air conditioning, ceiling fans, all electric kitchens, great closet space and all come with a private patio or balcony. On a community level, Quail Ridge offers its residents a resort style swimming pool and spa, full fitness center, on-site 24-hour laundry facilities, huge dry sauna and comes with assigned, covered carport parking. You will find us 3 doors south of Green Valley Road and 1 block east of Cameron Park Drive, which puts us minutes from Cameron Park Plaze shopping center, as well as Highway 50, and 15 minutes to Folsom. With Raley

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $400 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot, covered parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Quail Ridge have any available units?
Quail Ridge has a unit available for $1,224 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Quail Ridge have?
Some of Quail Ridge's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Quail Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Quail Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Quail Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Quail Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Quail Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Quail Ridge offers parking.
Does Quail Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Quail Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Quail Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Quail Ridge has a pool.
Does Quail Ridge have accessible units?
No, Quail Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Quail Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Quail Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Quail Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Quail Ridge has units with air conditioning.
