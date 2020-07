Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access yoga accessible 24hr maintenance car charging conference room guest parking key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal smoke-free community wine room

Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience. Whether you’re enjoying the perks of our stunning interiors, featuring sleek, thoughtfully designed gourmet kitchens, large open bedrooms and living rooms with private patios and balconies, or taking advantage of our generous amenities package, you’ll fall head over heels for The James Apartments over and over again.Indulge in our resort-style common areas including private poolside cabanas, outdoor lounge areas, and a 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy our outdoor grilling stations, covered bar area with large-screen TV, and outdoor screen for movie nights that doubles as a projector for fitness classes or yoga on the lawn. The Clubhouse boasts a spectacular demonstration kitchen for private chefs and your guests to channel your inner foodie, private wine