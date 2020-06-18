240 Silver Bend Way

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Brand New Duplexes with stunning upgrades and Solar located in Auburn! Ready to call home in Early June!



This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Duplex home is nestled at the end of a quiet street and features almost 1,400sf of open living space with serene views at one of the units, a one car garage and solar. The interior features light luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, custom lighting, gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and lots of storage. Both bathrooms are well appointed with high end vanities, custom shower tile surround and beautiful light fixtures. The bedrooms are great size with both fan and can lights and the laundry room is in the hall and ready for your appliances. The exterior landscaping and fencing is still under construction.

Duplex community and Parking restrictions may apply. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants and minutes to Highway 80.



Renting for $2,150/month with a view or $2,100 for other available units with a one year lease minimum



Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Owner provides front yard maintenance and tenant must maintain back and side yard.



Combined household income must be 2.5 times the rent.



Red Door Property Management requires renters insurance at all properties managed.



Application fees are $35 per person 18 or over.



The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent and based on the overall application screening process including credit, employment and income verification.



No Smoking permitted of any kind.



Pets negotiable with an additional deposit of $500 per pet with a maximum of 2 in most situations.

NO aggressive breeds permitted.



Please see application for further information and guidelines.

To apply, visit www.RentRedDoor.com or call 916-644-1800



BRE License #01778826