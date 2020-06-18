All apartments in North Auburn
Last updated June 18 2020

240 Silver Bend Way - -

240 Silver Bend Way · No Longer Available
Location

240 Silver Bend Way, North Auburn, CA 95603

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand New Duplexes with stunning upgrades and Solar located in Auburn! Ready to call home in Early June!

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Duplex home is nestled at the end of a quiet street and features almost 1,400sf of open living space with serene views at one of the units, a one car garage and solar. The interior features light luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, custom lighting, gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and lots of storage. Both bathrooms are well appointed with high end vanities, custom shower tile surround and beautiful light fixtures. The bedrooms are great size with both fan and can lights and the laundry room is in the hall and ready for your appliances. The exterior landscaping and fencing is still under construction.
Duplex community and Parking restrictions may apply. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants and minutes to Highway 80.

Renting for $2,150/month with a view or $2,100 for other available units with a one year lease minimum

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Owner provides front yard maintenance and tenant must maintain back and side yard.

Combined household income must be 2.5 times the rent.

Red Door Property Management requires renters insurance at all properties managed.

Application fees are $35 per person 18 or over.

The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent and based on the overall application screening process including credit, employment and income verification.

No Smoking permitted of any kind.

Pets negotiable with an additional deposit of $500 per pet with a maximum of 2 in most situations.
NO aggressive breeds permitted.

Please see application for further information and guidelines.
To apply, visit www.RentRedDoor.com or call 916-644-1800

BRE License #01778826

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Silver Bend Way - - have any available units?
240 Silver Bend Way - - doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Auburn, CA.
What amenities does 240 Silver Bend Way - - have?
Some of 240 Silver Bend Way - -'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Silver Bend Way - - currently offering any rent specials?
240 Silver Bend Way - - isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Silver Bend Way - - pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Silver Bend Way - - is pet friendly.
Does 240 Silver Bend Way - - offer parking?
Yes, 240 Silver Bend Way - - does offer parking.
Does 240 Silver Bend Way - - have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Silver Bend Way - - does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Silver Bend Way - - have a pool?
No, 240 Silver Bend Way - - does not have a pool.
Does 240 Silver Bend Way - - have accessible units?
No, 240 Silver Bend Way - - does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Silver Bend Way - - have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Silver Bend Way - - does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Silver Bend Way - - have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Silver Bend Way - - does not have units with air conditioning.
