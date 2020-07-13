120 Apartments for rent in Newark, CA with parking
"Hey, we're not New Jersey!" While that's not the official motto of Newark, California, perhaps it should be. The two cities have little in common beyond both being in the United States. Well, they are both close to oceans, albeit different ones. The California incarnation takes its name from Newark Castle in Port Glasgow, Scotland, not the English city that inspired the naming of Newark, New Jersey.
Newark is what's known as an enclave city, meaning it is surrounded by another larger city. Think the Vatican, but with less impressive museums and not quite as much ceremony on the cultural calendar. With the city of Fremont surrounding its land mass and the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay Wildlife Refuge to the west, Newark sits comfortably as a part of the greater San Francisco Bay metro area. The Dumbarton Bridge across the bay to Palo Alto puts Newark in the mix when talking about Silicon Valley cities. The technology capital of the world's heartbeat is felt through the region and influences everything from real estate to lifestyle, employment and standard of living. The weather is truly delightful, rarely turning frightful, and the views can be downright amazing. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newark apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.