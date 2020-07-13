Apartment List
120 Apartments for rent in Newark, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newark apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Newark
Sycamore Bay
37171 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,184
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1039 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Internet access and private alarm system. Community benefits include clubhouse, pool table and car wash area. Pet-friendly, and close to Ash Street Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
5 Units Available
Newark
Cedar on the Blvd.
6054 Cedar Boulevard, Newark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar on the Blvd. in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Newark
Sycamore Square
36777 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
859 sqft
Excellent location in Newark, close to busy Thornton Ave. Residents enjoy in-unit bathtubs, microwave and range. Community offers BBQ area, gated access and one assigned parking space.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newark
6908 Jarvis Avenue
6908 Jarvis Avenue, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Bi-Level Town Home Ready for Lease Newark - Available now, a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Bi-Level town home, with 2 car attached garage in Newark.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newark
36813 Newark Blvd #E
36813 Newark Boulevard, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1356 sqft
36813 Newark Blvd #E Available 07/15/20 36813 Newark Blvd #E, Newark, CA 94560 - The property will be available on July 15, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Newark
36935 Mulberry Street
36935 Mulberry Street, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1032 sqft
This remodeled home is ideally located close to Hwy # 880 and the Dumbarton Bridge for easy access to the Peninsula, or South Bay.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Verified

1 of 127

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
Ardenwood
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,800
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Sundale
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,846
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
935 sqft
Sundale North and South...the place to live for commuter convenience and comfort. This garden style community has four sparkling pools, two BBQ areas, dry saunas, and a beautiful clubhouse for private parties.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
9 Units Available
Baylands
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,417
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,989
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,831
1596 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Centerville
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located where the East Bay meets the Silicon Valley, Metro Fremont apartments is a commuter’s haven. Our newly renovated community with one and two-bedroom floorplans is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
24 Units Available
Northgate
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
906 sqft
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
9 Units Available
Cabrillo
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
830 sqft
Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
7 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Cabrillo
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
744 sqft
A two-story community with a beautiful courtyard, resort-like pool and greenspace. Smoke-free. Apartments feature updated appliances and a patio or balcony. Onsite carports, gym and grill area. Near the high school.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
5324 Shamrock Common
5324 Shamrock Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1668 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This gorgeous, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
34036 Webfoot Loop
34036 Webfoot Loop, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2100 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Fremont House Corner Lot - Property Id: 310708 Bright and sunny home on a large corner lot (4650 SQFT) with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Spacious family room and living room. 2 Car Garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Centerville
37232 Yolo Terrace
37232 Yolo Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1052 sqft
Nicely Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Available Now! - Beautiful Condo Available in Fantastic Fremont! Features Include: -Large kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and counter tops, and bar great for 3-4 bar

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
6043 Mollinari Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1395 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec9a03f489f096adab7c625 *BEST DISCOUNT AND FLEXIBILITY in the Desirable Capriana Community - SHORT TERM (3 months) or LONG TERM (12 month+) rent welcomed.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cabrillo
36001 Cabrillo Dr.
36001 Cabrillo Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1148 sqft
36001 Cabrillo Dr. Available 07/15/20 Fremont-single story 3 BR, 2 BA attached 2 car garage-Close to Freeway 880 and 84 - Rent: $3575.00 - 3 Bed / 2 BA - SF:.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
34280 Tan Bark Drive
34280 Tan Bark Drive, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1929 sqft
Fully Remodeled, spacious, updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home in Ardenwood. 1 bedroom with attached bath downstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
5461 Buckner Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
5461 Buckner Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1481 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e9ba30a4bb14b7dc116d36c 3B/2.5 bath house available for rent in beautiful Ardenwood area. 2 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout. Low maintenance back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
4802 Garnet Common, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1863 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e739d07242cdf048f079d82 Property details: Four bedroom and two full bathroom on second floor.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
34311 Eucalyptus Ter
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,985
1929 sqft
This property is available NOW. This two-story house ideally located in Fremont features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Glenmoor
4675 Mildred Ave.
4675 Mildred Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1338 sqft
4675 Mildred Ave. Available 08/01/20 $3190 / 3 BR - NICELY REMODELED HOME IN GLENMOOR AREA OF CENTRAL FREMONT - Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom home nestled in the exclusive in the Glenmoor neighborhood of central Fremont.
City Guide for Newark, CA

"Hey, we're not New Jersey!" While that's not the official motto of Newark, California, perhaps it should be. The two cities have little in common beyond both being in the United States. Well, they are both close to oceans, albeit different ones. The California incarnation takes its name from Newark Castle in Port Glasgow, Scotland, not the English city that inspired the naming of Newark, New Jersey.

Newark is what's known as an enclave city, meaning it is surrounded by another larger city. Think the Vatican, but with less impressive museums and not quite as much ceremony on the cultural calendar. With the city of Fremont surrounding its land mass and the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay Wildlife Refuge to the west, Newark sits comfortably as a part of the greater San Francisco Bay metro area. The Dumbarton Bridge across the bay to Palo Alto puts Newark in the mix when talking about Silicon Valley cities. The technology capital of the world's heartbeat is felt through the region and influences everything from real estate to lifestyle, employment and standard of living. The weather is truly delightful, rarely turning frightful, and the views can be downright amazing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Newark, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newark apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

