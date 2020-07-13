Apartment List
/
CA
/
morgan hill
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:17 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Morgan Hill, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Morgan Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Monte Vista at Morgan Hill
16945 Del Monte Ave, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,260
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
901 sqft
Modern community in the center of San Jose. High ceilings, fantastic layouts with ample space and full kitchens. On-site spa and fitness studio. Near major highways.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
16 Units Available
Morgan Ranch
1100 Vintage Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,681
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,381
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,331
1590 sqft
Contact our leasing specialists for details on ONE MONTH FREE RENT!* Morgan Ranch Apartments, in charming Morgan Hill, is close to San Jose yet worlds away from the urban scene.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
263 Jarvis Drive
263 Jarvis Drive, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1538 sqft
$3,295 - 3BD/2.5BA Beautiful Two Story Home in North Morgan Hill - Central Air Conditioning - Cal West Property Management is pleased to offer this spacious two story 3 BD/2.5 BA home located in a beautiful newer community in North Morgan Hill.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
720 San Vicente Drive
720 San Vicente Drive, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1649 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located on a peaceful neighborhood in Morgan Hill, this pretty 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental is unfurnished.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
605 W. Dunne Avenue
605 East Dunne Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1636 sqft
MORGAN HILL - Updated interior with large family room - Morgan Hill Type: Singe Family Home Address: 605 W. Dunne Ave, Morgan Hill Location: Monterey Rd and W. Dunne Ave Rooms: 3 bedrooms 2 bath, single story, 2 garage with laundry hookup Sq.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15705 Ibiza Ln
15705 Ibiza Ln, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,170
2426 sqft
Beautiful 4-bedroom 4.5-bathroom townhouse ready for immediate move-in! Located at a brand-new community Diamond Creek Villa in Morgan Hill. Features: - Granite countertops - GE/Whirlpool appliances - Tile and Purgo flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15725 Ibiza Ln
15725 Ibiza Ln, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2000 sqft
Charming Four Bedroom/Three and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Morgan Hill.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
830 San Bernardo Ln
830 San Bernardo Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1843 sqft
Newer and Spacious Morgan Hill Home, Right off 101 - Property Id: 316513 This five and half years old house is well maintained like a new house. It is very clean and has a beautiful yard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
611 Serpentine Ct
611 Serpentine Court, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2756 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in LLagas Estates! - Single level 4 bedroom 3 full bath home featuring spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining area, great kitchen with lots of cabinets, built in desk, new stainless steel refrigerator, and

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2395 Magnolia Ct
2395 Magnolia Court, Morgan Hill, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
3084 sqft
Fantastic 5 Bedroom Home for the Family - Fantastic 5 bedroom, 3 bath home for the family. 3000sf. 3 car garage. Wonderful neighborhood, Super spacious and Immaculate with Sparkling Pool to enjoy. Back yard is open view with no obstructions.
Results within 1 mile of Morgan Hill

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1660 Edmundson Ave #A
1660 West Edmundson Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1145 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Home! - Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on the large balcony overlooking Paradise Valley! Recently remodeled! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large living room, dinning area, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances,

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14150 Murphy Ave.
14150 Murphy Avenue, San Martin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2906 sqft
14150 Murphy Ave.
Results within 10 miles of Morgan Hill
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
10 Units Available
Monterey Grove Apartments
6100 Monterey Hwy, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,167
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,438
1180 sqft
Park-like setting about 15 minutes from downtown San Jose. Just off Highway 101 and 85. On-site pool, playground and hot tub. Garage space and carports available. Recently renovated apartments have granite countertops and added storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Mission Park
766 1st St, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
893 sqft
Close to Hecker Pass, Eagle Ridge Golf Club and plenty of shops. A five-acre property recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. On-site pool, playground, courtyard and gym.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Martinvale-Vinyard
244 Vineyard Dr.
244 Vineyard Drive, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2100 sqft
244 Vineyard Dr.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
California Maison
6937 Rodling Dr #H
6937 Rodling Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
850 sqft
6937 Rodling Dr Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo - This home was beautifully remodeled with a brand new quartz countertop and newer stainless steel appliances including: dishwasher, refrigerator and gas stove.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Santa Teresa
191 Kona Pl
191 Kona Place, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1400 sqft
Four Bedroom House Available Now! - Spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bath house available now. This home features matured landscaping with a 2 car garage, Located in the Santa Teresa area, close to Costco and shopping center. Easy access to Hwy 85.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Santa Teresa
6712 Heaton Moor Dr
6712 Heaton Moor Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1014 sqft
6712 Heaton Moor Dr beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in quiet Santa Teresa location - This beautiful home comes equipped with a gas oven range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2625 Muirfield Way
2625 Muirfield Way, Gilroy, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3600 sqft
2625 Muirfield Way Available 07/15/20 GILROY - Executive estate with high end finishes in Eagle Ridge Golf Club Community - GILROY - Executive estate with high end finishes in Eagle Ridge Golf Club Community Type: Single Family Home Address: 2625

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Avenida Espana
174 Cheltenham Place
174 Cheltenham Place, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1479 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7767 Monterey St - 7767Monterey,"A"
7767 Monterey Street, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
900 sqft
LOVELY UPPER TWO BDRM UNIT IN GATED BUILDING IN GILROY - Behind the gates of this secured building so conveniently located near everything is your new Gilroy home...consider two spacious bedrooms, two full baths.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21305 Bertram Rd.
21305 Bertram Road, Santa Clara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1912 sqft
$3,150 - Beautiful 3 BD/1.5 BA Home in Old Almaden on Bertram Rd. - Cal West Property Management is happy to present this lovely home in Old Almaden near La Foret Restaurant.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2128 Gullane Way
2128 Gulane Way, Gilroy, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,450
2594 sqft
Lana Battagello - Agt: 925-389-2040 - Breathtaking open space and Golf Course views from this beautiful light and bright Eagle Ridge Home. With an expansive open floor plan and 20 foot highceilings, Gullane Way offers 5 bedrooms with 3&1-2 baths.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
816 Monarch Ln
816 Monarch Lane, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1561 sqft
Spacious and naturally well-lit. 2 master bedroom home with walk-in closets, 3.0 full bathrooms and office. $3200.00/mo, $3200.00 security deposit. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.
City Guide for Morgan Hill, CA

Known more commonly as the gateway to Silicon Valley, Morgan Hill is a must-see for anyone traveling to the valley from LA. Seriously, it's a long drive.

Wanna have a slice of the Mediterranean life without leaving the country? Morgan Hill, CA has the climate to make you think youre living in one of those Mediterranean countries, all thanks to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean. This 12.9 square mile city is home to approximately 38,000 people. Located south of San Jose and a mere 15 miles away from the Pacific coast, Morgan Hill is bounded by Diablo Range on the east and the Santa Cruz Mountains on the west. So if you fancy the idea of mild tropical weather minus the threat of tornadoes and windstorms, let’s find you a place here! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Morgan Hill, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Morgan Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Morgan Hill 3 BedroomsMorgan Hill Apartments with Garage
Morgan Hill Apartments with Parking
Morgan Hill Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CA
Salinas, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CAAshland, CAPacific Grove, CACherryland, CARipon, CA
Capitola, CAEast Foothills, CALathrop, CAAlamo, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CACeres, CAMountain House, CAPatterson, CADel Monte Forest, CAModesto, CAHollister, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayHartnell College
Mills CollegeMission College
Samuel Merritt University