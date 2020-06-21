Amenities

Newer Construction! Immaculate Home, Spacious Inside, Beautiful Throughout! - 830 San Bernardo Lane, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 (E. Dunne/Walnut Grove) Beautiful New Construction Taylor Morrison home was just completed! The home is nestled inside a gorgeous new community, Torreon. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage with 1843 Sq Ft. The home features an elegant marble entry, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plantation blinds, alarm system, and extra storage in the garage. The kitchen has wood cabinets with a granite countertop and includes a breakfast bar, 5 burner gas stove top, built in oven, large refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and features a stylish bathtub/stall shower combo. 2 Port Cat5E and RG6 Cable and internet ready. Gardener included. No pets except for required service animals.



