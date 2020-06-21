All apartments in Morgan Hill
Last updated June 18 2020

830 San Bernardo Lane

830 San Bernardo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

830 San Bernardo Lane, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Newer Construction! Immaculate Home, Spacious Inside, Beautiful Throughout! - 830 San Bernardo Lane, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 (E. Dunne/Walnut Grove) Beautiful New Construction Taylor Morrison home was just completed! The home is nestled inside a gorgeous new community, Torreon. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage with 1843 Sq Ft. The home features an elegant marble entry, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plantation blinds, alarm system, and extra storage in the garage. The kitchen has wood cabinets with a granite countertop and includes a breakfast bar, 5 burner gas stove top, built in oven, large refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and features a stylish bathtub/stall shower combo. 2 Port Cat5E and RG6 Cable and internet ready. Gardener included. No pets except for required service animals.

CalBRE# 01512831

(RLNE5828593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 San Bernardo Lane have any available units?
830 San Bernardo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morgan Hill, CA.
What amenities does 830 San Bernardo Lane have?
Some of 830 San Bernardo Lane's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 San Bernardo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
830 San Bernardo Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 San Bernardo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 830 San Bernardo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morgan Hill.
Does 830 San Bernardo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 830 San Bernardo Lane does offer parking.
Does 830 San Bernardo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 San Bernardo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 San Bernardo Lane have a pool?
No, 830 San Bernardo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 830 San Bernardo Lane have accessible units?
No, 830 San Bernardo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 830 San Bernardo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 San Bernardo Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 830 San Bernardo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 San Bernardo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
