/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:21 AM
96 Apartments for rent in Moorpark, CA with pool
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Moorpark
4175 Hillbrook Court
4175 Hillbrook Court, Moorpark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1020 sqft
Upgraded and move in ready!! Updated kitchen with new quartz counters, stainless appliances including refrigerator. New stainless sink, pantry area and recessed lighting. Living room with a fireplace and a large balcony off the living room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Moorpark
4141 Brookcrest Court
4141 Brookcrest Court, Moorpark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1020 sqft
Contact LA Linda Mills 805-402-2277 Traditions townhome - light and bright end unit with two balconies, 2 Bedrooms (closet added to 2nd) and 2 full baths. Open floor plan with fireplace, views.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Moorpark
15210 Campus Park Drive
15210 Campus Park Drive, Moorpark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
975 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautifully updated ground level 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Varsity Park Village corner unit condo. Open kitchen with newer refinished cabinets and stainless appliances including refrigerator with an adjacent dining room.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moorpark
510 CHARLES ST
510 Charles Street, Moorpark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1301 sqft
510 CHARLES ST Available 08/04/20 Single-story, Upper-level 2Bed/2 BATH Condo in Moorpark - Spacious single-story, an upper-level condo in The Terrace View complex gated community.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Moorpark
4387 Amberwick Lane
4387 Amberwick Lane, Moorpark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1224 sqft
Lovely Moorpark 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Peach Hill tract. This single story home has a nice backyard area to enjoy your morning coffee, or BBQ in the evening. There is a nice remodeled kitchen. Bedrooms are carpeted.
Results within 5 miles of Moorpark
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Lang Ranch
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 09:21am
3 Units Available
West Simi Valley
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
34 Units Available
Simi Valley Town Center
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,704
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Lang Ranch
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Central Thousand Oaks
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,221
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Simi Valley Town Center
928 Bethel Court
928 Bethel Court, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,988
1779 sqft
Simi Valley Two-Story Home - Let's Go Swimming! Come see this contemporary two-story home which is nestled at the end of a cul-du-sac. A three car garage allows for easy parking. The backyard features a pool, patio area, and grassy area.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Lang Ranch
2650 Wordsworth Court
2650 Wordsworth Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,450
2745 sqft
Updated Brock Collection home on a wonderful cul-de-sac, backing to open space and convenient to the much sought after & award winning Lang Ranch Elementary.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Simi Valley Town Center
2401 Chandler Avenue
2401 Chandler Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1583 sqft
Park in your private attached garage and you are home in this spacious townhome. This is an end unit allowing for plenty of natural light! There is plenty of space in this multi-level 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom layout.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Thousand Oaks
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16
351 Chestnut Hill Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
609 sqft
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 Available 08/01/20 55+ community, gorgeous 1 bed 1 bath studio - 55+ community, studio unit completely remodeled from top to bottom! This is a ground floor unit, with 1 assigned carport parking space close by.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Simi Valley Town Center
1158 Tivoli Lane #180
1158 Tivoli Lane, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1096 sqft
This beautiful two story corner unit is situated in the interior of the Le Parc community, adjacent to the mailboxes, guest parking, and pool. This home is a corner and only attached on one side.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
44125 Village 44
44125 Village 44, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1829 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 2 bedroom + large den, 2 bathroom La Jolla model in the active 55+ community of Leisure Village. This is the largest floor plan, and is upgraded from top to bottom.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Simi Valley Town Center
1245 Fitzgerald Rd #G
1245 Fitzgerald Road, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
Charming 2 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM Condo in Simi Valley - Located in the western part of Simi Valley, this 2 BED/2 BATH condo is move in ready! Well maintained and located on the 2nd floor. This unit features 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wildwood
219 MCAFEE COURT
219 Mcafee Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1143 sqft
219 MCAFEE COURT Available 07/14/20 First Level 3Bed / 2Bath Condo Near CAL LUTHERAN - Great location for Cal Lutheran Students and near Wildwood park area. Lovely 3bed 2bath condo.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Lang Ranch
2748 Stonecutter Street
2748 Stonecutter Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2230 sqft
undefined
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
Lang Ranch
1716 Tiburon Ct.
1716 Tiburon Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1152 sqft
This crisp, clean 3 bedroom townhome is located in a great area of Thousand Oaks. It features a light and bright open floor plan with a private gated patio and travertine Floors throughout.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Lang Ranch
3146 Foxtail Court
3146 Foxtail Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1929 sqft
This lovely home is located behind the Eagle Ridge gates on a charming cul du sac. This incredible four bedroom home with almost 2000 sq.ft. features upgrades including tile & wood-like flooring across the downstairs.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Central Thousand Oaks
2629 CALLE MANZANO
2629 Calle Manzano, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1140 sqft
Wonderfully Updated Single Story in Thousand Oaks With a Pool - Wonderfully updated single story in Thousand Oaks with a pool.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Lang Ranch
2621 Dorado Court
2621 Dorado Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1870 sqft
undefined
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Wildwood
80 Dovetail Court
80 Dovetail Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1712 sqft
Newly remodeled single story pool home on a large corner lot located in quiet neighborhood of Thousand Oaks.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAPalmdale, CAOak Park, CAWestlake Village, CAAgoura Hills, CACalabasas, CAMalibu, CATopanga, CA