Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:26 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Montecito, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Montecito apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
231 West Mountain Drive
231 West Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,950
3700 sqft
Contemporary Masterpiece available unfurnished beginning June 1-longterm. Newly constructed Jeff Shelton design ocean view retreat with 3bd/3.5ba with pool overlooking ocean/Islands and mountains.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Montecito Home Estates
2123 Sycamore Canyon Rd
2123 Sycamore Canyon Road, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
2199 sqft
Spacious, clean and bright single level contemporary home with three bedrooms with walk-in closets & three full bathrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1595 Miramar Lane
1595 Miramar Lane, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1758 sqft
1595 Miramar Lane Available 08/24/20 Beautiful three bedroom two bath single family Montecito home at the corner of Hixon and Miramar Lane - This home features hardwood floors, gas log fireplace in living room, front porch, back patio, stainless
Results within 1 mile of Montecito

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Beach
164 Por La Mar Circle
164 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
968 sqft
164 Por La Mar Circle Available 08/15/20 This lovely top floor El Escorial Villa is a great place to call home! - This unit has lovely two bedrooms with two bathrooms plus an enjoyable balcony off the master bedroom.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2325 Finney St
2325 Finney Street, Summerland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
2292 sqft
BEACH FRONT FURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE NOW! BREATHTAKING BEACH HOUSE on private Summerland beach. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths total.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside
47 Ocean View Ave
47 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This upstairs unit features newer flooring and an updated kitchen and bath.1 assigned parking spot. Shared, coin-operated laundry.Strict No Pet policy and No Smoking.$1850 deposit. Water and trash included.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Beach
663 Del Parque Drive unit D
663 Del Parque Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1664 sqft
663 Del Parque Drive unit D Available 08/15/20 Live right near the beach! East Beach Santa Barbara... - Rarely available 3 bed 2.5 bath town home on the front row at East Beach. Stunning ocean, island, wave crashing views. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Eucalpytus Hill
811 Camino Viejo Rd
811 Camino Viejo, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$42,500
6165 sqft
Casa Bene. International Architecture created by Donald Sharpe AIA. This very private estate is central to all that Montecito and Santa Barbara have to offer. Unparalleled Ocean, City & Mountain views from this commanding knoll top property.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
25 Ocean View Ave
25 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Victorian Charm off Old Coast Highway available now. Beautiful 2 story historical home in a zen paradise. 3-4 bd, 2.5 baths. Kitchen w/new refrigerator, oven & dishwasher. Separate dining room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
1126 Carpinteria Street
1126 Carpinteria Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1107 sqft
Two Bedroom Eastside Home - Available Now - • 2 Bedrooms • 1 Bathroom • Fireplace • Dining Room • Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Included • Hardwood Floors • Yard • Detached 2 Car Garage • One Year Lease • Included: Water and Gardening • NO Pets or
Results within 5 miles of Montecito

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4980 Sandyland Rd #204
4980 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
4980 Sandyland Rd #204 Available 08/01/20 Condo on the beach! - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo for rent at Sunset Shores Condominiums in Carpinteria. Worlds safest beach! Excellent location! Steps away from the beach and parks. Upstairs unit.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Alta Mesa
1435 Kenwood Dr
1435 Kenwood Rd, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
Charming and spacious Mesa home with Mountain views! - https://www.zillow.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East
1430 Laguna
1430 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1406 sqft
This is a fully furnished short-term rental. The price ranges from 4500 to 7000 per month depending on the season. Please contact us for availabilityLocated in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara, this sophisticated 2-bedroom, 2.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4700 Sandyland Rd
4700 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
828 sqft
Furnished vacation rental, right across the street from the beach. Walk to downtown Carpinteria. Weekly & monthly rentals. Summer is weekly rentals only. Check in and check out date is Saturday. 7 night minimum/maximum.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Riviera
0 Mission Ridge Rd.
0 Mission Ridge Road, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,200
This Santa Barbara guest house or ''Casita'' is located on one of the Riviera's most private and beautiful estates directly across the street from the El Encanto Hotel.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1765 Ocean Oaks Rd
1765 Ocean Oaks Road, Toro Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Tucked up against the Toro Canyon Foothills, this lovely and tranquil single level home is 3 minutes from Padaro Lane Beach, hiking trails and charming shopping areas. Property features peek-a-boo ocean and mountain views in a park-like setting.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
San Roque Parks
727 San Roque Rd
727 San Roque Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1600 sqft
Home is located on San Roque Road and is in the desirable Peabody school district. Three bedroom, two bath house set on a beautifully landscaped 3/4 acre lot. The home is set back from the street with a park like setting in the backyard.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Alta Mesa
1056 Cliff Drive - (H)
1056 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3420 sqft
This house is located in the heart of Mesa, Santa Barbara. Walking distance to the Beach and City College. It is a 3 bedroom/2 bathroom house with a front patio and a spacious yard. The neighborhood is quiet and family oriented.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East
1630 Santa Barbara St
1630 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,750
800 sqft
This is a monthly vacation rental starting at 3700k/mo. New charming, modern, 2nd floor, fully furnished 1/1 apartment that is part of a historic colonial revival estate in beautiful downtown SB.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
1526 San Andres St A
1526 San Andres Street, Santa Barbara, CA
Studio
$1,600
Beautiful newly renovated studio $2000/month Studio is move-in ready with new plank flooring, new appliances, and HVAC system with AC.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2727 Miradero Drive #107
2727 Miradero Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Quiet 2 Bedroom San Roque Condo - Available Now - • 2 Bedrooms • 2 Bathrooms • Patio with Serene Views • Secure Lock-Out Building w/ Parking Garage • Laundry Facilities in Basement • Condo is on the 1st Floor • Includes Water & Trash •

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3198 Via Real
3198 Via Real, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
3198 Via Real Available 08/15/20 Carpinteria fully furnished Oasis! This home has a rural feel with access to Santa Barbara & Ventura in minutes, plus great beach access within walking distance. - Privately gated, 3,300 sq.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
1716 Castillo St.
1716 Castillo Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1250 sqft
Amazing Downtown Location! - Recently renovated home with vaulted ceilings and bonus storage loft centrally located in downtown Santa Barbara. Other amenities include: Large front porch with views of Mission Creek located just across the street.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
1222 Gillespie Way
1222 Gillespie Way, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Unfurnished adorable 2 bed/1 bath bungalow on the Westside, blocks from services and restaurants, minutes from downtown, yet still quiet and tranquil. Recently updated with wood floors in LR and it has ample parking off street.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Montecito, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Montecito apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

