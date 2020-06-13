/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:29 AM
25 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Modesto, CA
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1413 Raquel Lane
1413 Raquel Lane, Modesto, CA
Nice home on a quiet tree lined street.....This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits in an established neighborhood, on a large lot. The home features large open rooms with a big open kitchen that is open to the family room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
715 Sunset Avenue
715 Sunset Ave, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1120 sqft
This Cozy Home 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Carport has been freshly painted, new tile in the bedrooms. Central heat and air, fenced secured yard,included New washer/dryer/fridge located close to schools, golf courses, and Hwy 99...
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2201 Prins Alexander Cir
2201 Prins Alexander Circle, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1976 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bd 2 bth w/large loft, 1 story, great schools - Property Id: 288684 This house is approximately 1976 square feet with a living room, dining area, large loft, plantation shutters, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2333 Nancy Lane
2333 Nancy Lane, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1152 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3304 Alta Way
3304 Alta Way, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1708 sqft
Just remodeled single story in established neighborhood! - Updated single story home located in convenient northwest Modesto neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway access. This home is 1708 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2412 Seaglen Drive
2412 Seaglen Drive, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1092 sqft
SEA GLEN DRIVE - 3/2 WITH GARAGE - MODESTO: Built in 1986, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Story, Duplex, 2 Car Garage With Auto Opener, Electric Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Living Room With Fireplace & Built-In Bookcase, Walk In Closet
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sylvan Meadows East
3605 Forest Glenn Drive
3605 Forest Glenn Dr, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1300 sqft
Cozy 3 bed 2 bath in Modesto - Cozy 3 bed 2 bath duplex. Washer/Dryer hook up. Tenant responsible for $60.00 water, sewer, garbage fee. Call 209-668-6700 for more information. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5697405)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
4700 Via Giardiano
4700 Via Giardiano, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1849 sqft
4700 Via Giardiano Available 06/01/20 $2,000 Monthly Rent with a $2,000 Security Deposit.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1005 Academy Ave
1005 Academy Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1389 sqft
Charming Modesto home move in ready! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in a park like setting located near North Modesto, nestled in peaceful cul-de-sac . Spacious bedrooms. Grounds are gorgeous! Extra large space for RV parking.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
3517 Melgren Lane
3517 Melgren Avenue, Modesto, CA
3517 Melgren Lane Available 04/03/20 Pool Service Provided - This two-story single-family home has approximately 2117 square feet with a separate family room & living room, dining area, carpets, tile floors, granite counters, cook-top gas range,
Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1790 sqft
Come and view this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in a quiet area of Modesto. Beautiful grounds, with pool and spa very close to this unit.
Results within 1 mile of Modesto
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
2815 Crescent Moon Ct
2815 Crescent Moon Court, Ceres, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1060 sqft
2815 Crescent Moon Ct. Ceres, Cozy 3bedroom /2baths two car garage for $1450 per month, Cul-de-sac location, low maintenance backyard. DRE # 01918687
Results within 5 miles of Modesto
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crossroads
5807 Webb Street
5807 Webb Street, Riverbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1773 sqft
5807 Webb Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Patterson Gardens
1017 Calvinson Parkway
1017 Calvinson Parkway, Patterson, CA
1017 Calvinson Parkway Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom - This is a beautiful and spacious home at over 3100 square feet. This large home features separate formal living and dining rooms, family room, breakfast nook and a big kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2806 Turpin Ave
2806 Turpin Avenue, Riverbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1259 sqft
Charmig 3 Bedroom Home Ready Now - Cute 3 bedroom home in Riverbank Must see to love! Home includes washer, dryer. and refrigerator for your use. Small pet welcomed must provide renters insurance and pet deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
12000 W. Linwood Ave.
12000 West Linwood Avenue, Stanislaus County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1776 sqft
- 3bd/2ba modular home, central AC/Heat, covered front porch, tile entry, living room has carpet, fireplace and ceiling fan, dining room has tile and ceiling fan, master bedroom has a walk in closet and ceiling fan, master bath has oval tub and a
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Patterson Ranch
304 Roadrunner
304 Roadrunner Drive, Patterson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1525 sqft
304 Roadrunner Available 07/01/20 Very Nice... Tile Flooring, Spacious, Garage - Patterson!! Very Nice... Tile Flooring, Spacious, Garage. Walk in Closet. Dishwasher. Central Heat/Air. 2 Car Garage. Laundry Rm. Garbage Disposal. Fenced Yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Patterson
375 I St
375 I Street, Patterson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1524 sqft
375 I St Available 08/01/20 Patterson: 3 bedroom in downtown with large porch - This charming house is in a fantastic location, close to HWY 33 and downtown Patterson.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Keyes
5028 Rohde Rd #2
5028 Rohde Road, Keyes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
5028 Rohde Rd #2 Available 04/15/20 Coming Soon 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, in Ceres - Please do not disturb tenants. Call Cloverland Property management to schedule appointment for viewing after April 15, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Modesto
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
964 sqft
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1965 Addison Dr.
1965 Addison Drive, Turlock, CA
1965 Addison Dr. Available 07/15/20 Do not disturb tenants. - 4bd/3ba home, 2-story, central ac/heat, open floor plan, close to schools, 2-car garage, approx. 2,644 s.f. Apply to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1454 Grand Oak Way
1454 Grand Oak Way, Oakdale, CA
1454 Grand Oak Way Available 06/17/20 - This two-story single-family home was built in 2004 and has approximately 2,549 square feet with a living room, family room, loft, formal dining area, carpet and tile floor throughout, blinds, tile counter
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2111 Joynichole Dr
2111 Joynichole Drive, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1259 sqft
Beautiful home in Turlock - This home has plenty of room for the whole family. Tile flooring, new carpet. Three bedrooms and 2 bath with plenty of space. There is an additional charge for maintaining landscaping. Please ask about this when calling.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
265 E. Wind Dr
265 East Wind Drive, Ripon, CA
265 E. Wind Dr Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home Located in Chesapeake Subdivision - A must see home perfect for any family.