2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 PM
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Modesto, CA
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
906 Byron Lane
906 Byron Lane, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1078 sqft
This is an downstairs unit. Freshly painted, clean flooring, spacious living area, central heat & air, new blinds. On site laundry, No pets. Renter's Insurance is required. Owner pays Water/Sewer/Garbage.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2402 Tully Rd
2402 Tully Rd, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
800 sqft
Upgraded Duplex Avaliable now - Cute little 2 bedroom duplex in Modesto available now. Home offers fresh paint, new floors, and upgrades throughout home. Water and sewer included in rent. Located near shopping, schools, and freeway.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1606 Randazzo Ave
1606 Randazzo Ave, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
960 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath duplex - Spacious bedroom 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Modesto ready to be called home. Large living room and dining room provide plenty of room to stretch. Close to shopping with easy freeway access, the duplex is ideally situated.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2102 College Ave
2102 College Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1300 sqft
2102 College Ave. 2bedroom/2bath home - $1075 Monthly rent/ $1175. Security Deposit. 2102 College is part a Duplex. Cozy home in North Modesto. Available June 1, 2020. Currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants. Stove & Fridge included.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
4081 Dale Road
4081 Dale Road, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
This 1,236 sq ft condo built in 1983 has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, central HT/AC and 1 car carport. Located in a gated community close to shopping and freeway access. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3400 Sullivan Court #176
3400 Sullivan Court, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1019 sqft
3400 Sullivan Court #176 Available 07/30/20 - This downstairs condominium has approximately 1008 square feet with a living room, dining area, carpet & laminate flooring, tile counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, laundry
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
232 Floyd Avenue
232 Floyd Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
864 sqft
Come and view this remodeled unit. Features, New wood flooring, corian counter tops, new paint. Central heat and air, close to schools and shopping.Sorry No Pets Renters Insurance Required.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside Heights
125 Calaveras Ave.
125 Calaveras Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1090 sqft
Available Soon! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Modesto
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
3045 7th Street
3045 7th Street, Ceres, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
975 sqft
DOWNTOWN CERES NEIGHBORHOOD! Freshly painted , 2 bedroom, 1 bath cozy living room with real hard wood floors-bright & cheery kitchen w/tile counters, breakfast bar-good size bedrooms-hallway bath w/tiled shower/tub combination.
Last updated September 28 at 11:06 AM
1 Unit Available
2921 sixth st C
2921 6th Street, Ceres, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath with Laundry hookups - Property Id: 92313 Please read this Ad in its entirety. Qualifications: Fill out the Questionnaire.
Results within 10 miles of Modesto
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd, Ripon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1016 sqft
Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
835 sqft
Park Place in Turlock enjoys a prime location in one of the Valley's most accessible areas. We offer spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom floor plans.