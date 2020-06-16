All apartments in Modesto
715 Sunset Avenue
715 Sunset Avenue

715 Sunset Ave · No Longer Available
Location

715 Sunset Ave, Modesto, CA 95351

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This Cozy Home 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Carport has been freshly painted, new tile in the bedrooms. Central heat and air, fenced secured yard,included New washer/dryer/fridge located close to schools, golf courses, and Hwy 99...Renters Insurance Required..Sorry No Pets ....

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 03/01/2020

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Sunset Avenue have any available units?
715 Sunset Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Modesto, CA.
What amenities does 715 Sunset Avenue have?
Some of 715 Sunset Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Sunset Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
715 Sunset Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Sunset Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 715 Sunset Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Modesto.
Does 715 Sunset Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 715 Sunset Avenue does offer parking.
Does 715 Sunset Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 Sunset Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Sunset Avenue have a pool?
No, 715 Sunset Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 715 Sunset Avenue have accessible units?
No, 715 Sunset Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Sunset Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Sunset Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Sunset Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 715 Sunset Avenue has units with air conditioning.
