715 Sunset Avenue

in unit laundry carport air conditioning refrigerator

This Cozy Home 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Carport has been freshly painted, new tile in the bedrooms. Central heat and air, fenced secured yard,included New washer/dryer/fridge located close to schools, golf courses, and Hwy 99...Renters Insurance Required..Sorry No Pets ....



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 03/01/2020



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.