All apartments in Modesto
Find more places like 609 Ramona Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Modesto, CA
/
609 Ramona Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

609 Ramona Avenue

609 Ramona Avenue · (209) 578-1174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Modesto
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

609 Ramona Avenue, Modesto, CA 95350

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 609 Ramona Avenue · Avail. Aug 21

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
609 Ramona Avenue Available 08/21/20 RAMONA AVENUE - 3/2, 2 Car Garage W/Auto Opener - MODESTO:
"Owner requires a minimum of a FICA rating of 625 or above and income must be 3 times the rent"

3 bedroom, 2 bath, Single Story Home, 2 car garage w/auto opener, Built-in bench in kitchen, Electric stove top, Wall Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Built in hutch in dining area, Living room has built in cabinets and bench window seat, Fireplace is decorative only), Central Heat/Air, Covered patio, Landscaped front and back and tenant to maintain it, Sprinklers & Timer, . Laundry area with sink in garage. NO pets . Tenants are required to carry renters insurance

DIRECTIONS:
CA-99: Take Exit 229 for Carpenter/Briggsmore, Slight RIGHT onto W Briggsmore, Take 1st RIGHT onto W Orangeburg, Turn Right onto Sunrise, LEFT on Helen Avenue, RIGHT on Ramona. Destination will be on the RIGHT

APPLICATION FEE WILL BE $45.00 PER ADULT (18+). APPLICATION FEE WILL BE NON-REFUNDABLE

BRE: 01170027

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4954124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Ramona Avenue have any available units?
609 Ramona Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 609 Ramona Avenue have?
Some of 609 Ramona Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Ramona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
609 Ramona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Ramona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 609 Ramona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Modesto.
Does 609 Ramona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 609 Ramona Avenue offers parking.
Does 609 Ramona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Ramona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Ramona Avenue have a pool?
No, 609 Ramona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 609 Ramona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 609 Ramona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Ramona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Ramona Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Ramona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 609 Ramona Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 609 Ramona Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Modesto 2 BedroomsModesto Apartments with Balconies
Modesto Apartments with GaragesModesto Apartments with Parking
Modesto Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CADublin, CATracy, CAAntioch, CA
Turlock, CAMorgan Hill, CABrentwood, CAGilroy, CARipon, CASonora, CALodi, CAMerced, CAHollister, CA
Los Banos, CAJackson, CAHilmar-Irwin, CACeres, CAPatterson, CALathrop, CAManteca, CAMountain House, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausUniversity of the Pacific
San Jose City College
San Jose State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity