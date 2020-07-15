Amenities

609 Ramona Avenue Available 08/21/20 RAMONA AVENUE - 3/2, 2 Car Garage W/Auto Opener - MODESTO:

"Owner requires a minimum of a FICA rating of 625 or above and income must be 3 times the rent"



3 bedroom, 2 bath, Single Story Home, 2 car garage w/auto opener, Built-in bench in kitchen, Electric stove top, Wall Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Built in hutch in dining area, Living room has built in cabinets and bench window seat, Fireplace is decorative only), Central Heat/Air, Covered patio, Landscaped front and back and tenant to maintain it, Sprinklers & Timer, . Laundry area with sink in garage. NO pets . Tenants are required to carry renters insurance



DIRECTIONS:

CA-99: Take Exit 229 for Carpenter/Briggsmore, Slight RIGHT onto W Briggsmore, Take 1st RIGHT onto W Orangeburg, Turn Right onto Sunrise, LEFT on Helen Avenue, RIGHT on Ramona. Destination will be on the RIGHT



APPLICATION FEE WILL BE $45.00 PER ADULT (18+). APPLICATION FEE WILL BE NON-REFUNDABLE



No Pets Allowed



