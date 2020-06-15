All apartments in Modesto
3304 Alta Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3304 Alta Way

3304 Alta Way · (209) 544-9000
Location

3304 Alta Way, Modesto, CA 95350

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3304 Alta Way · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1708 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Just remodeled single story in established neighborhood! - Updated single story home located in convenient northwest Modesto neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway access. This home is 1708 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Beautifully updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel sink, laminate flooring, and stainless appliances including a glass cook top and floating vent hood. New interior paint and flooring throughout the entire home. Family room with gas fireplace/insert. Separate large living room space. Hall bath has been updated with new vanity and shower over tub. Master suite has private bathroom, new vanity, and tiled shower. New dual pane windows throughout. Large covered patio. Attached two car garage with automatic opener. Woodrow Elementary, Somerset Middle and Davis High School. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Basic weekly gardener is included for front and backyards. $2250 monthly rent with a one year lease, $3000 deposit, $40 non-refundable application fee per adult. Pets are subject to approval and would require an increased deposit. Please visit our website at www.HomesbyFivestar.com or call 209-544-9000 for more details.

Five Star Property Mgmt
Lic# 01933920
2125 Wylie Drive
Modesto, CA 95355
209-544-9000
info@HomesbyFivestar.com
www.HomesbyFivestar.com

(RLNE5834973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Alta Way have any available units?
3304 Alta Way has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3304 Alta Way have?
Some of 3304 Alta Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 Alta Way currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Alta Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Alta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3304 Alta Way is pet friendly.
Does 3304 Alta Way offer parking?
Yes, 3304 Alta Way does offer parking.
Does 3304 Alta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3304 Alta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Alta Way have a pool?
No, 3304 Alta Way does not have a pool.
Does 3304 Alta Way have accessible units?
No, 3304 Alta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Alta Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3304 Alta Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3304 Alta Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3304 Alta Way does not have units with air conditioning.
