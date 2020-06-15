3304 Alta Way

Amenities

Just remodeled single story in established neighborhood! - Updated single story home located in convenient northwest Modesto neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway access. This home is 1708 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Beautifully updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel sink, laminate flooring, and stainless appliances including a glass cook top and floating vent hood. New interior paint and flooring throughout the entire home. Family room with gas fireplace/insert. Separate large living room space. Hall bath has been updated with new vanity and shower over tub. Master suite has private bathroom, new vanity, and tiled shower. New dual pane windows throughout. Large covered patio. Attached two car garage with automatic opener. Woodrow Elementary, Somerset Middle and Davis High School. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Basic weekly gardener is included for front and backyards. $2250 monthly rent with a one year lease, $3000 deposit, $40 non-refundable application fee per adult. Pets are subject to approval and would require an increased deposit. Please visit our website at www.HomesbyFivestar.com or call 209-544-9000 for more details.



