2412 Seaglen Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2412 Seaglen Drive

2412 Seaglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2412 Seaglen Drive, Modesto, CA 95355

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SEA GLEN DRIVE - 3/2 WITH GARAGE - MODESTO:
Built in 1986, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Story, Duplex, 2 Car Garage With Auto Opener, Electric Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Living Room With Fireplace & Built-In Bookcase, Walk In Closet (Master), Central Heating And Air Conditioning, Washer And Dryer Hook-Ups In Garage, Covered Patio, Landscaped Front Yard, Owner pays Water And Sewer Only, Tenant Pays Garbage, Close To Shopping and Parks. *1 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED*

DIRECTIONS:
From CA-99, Take The Carpenter Road Exit toward Briggsmore Avenue, Turn Left Onto N Carpenter Road, Continue Onto W Briggsmore Avenue, Turn Left Onto McHenry Avenue, Turn right Onto Floyd Avenue, Turn Right Onto Temescal Drive, Take The 1st Left Onto Windsong Avenue, Take The 1st Right Onto Sea Glen Drive

(RLNE5779550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Seaglen Drive have any available units?
2412 Seaglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Modesto, CA.
What amenities does 2412 Seaglen Drive have?
Some of 2412 Seaglen Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Seaglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Seaglen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Seaglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Seaglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Modesto.
Does 2412 Seaglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2412 Seaglen Drive does offer parking.
Does 2412 Seaglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Seaglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Seaglen Drive have a pool?
No, 2412 Seaglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Seaglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2412 Seaglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Seaglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 Seaglen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Seaglen Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2412 Seaglen Drive has units with air conditioning.
