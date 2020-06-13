2412 Seaglen Drive

Amenities

SEA GLEN DRIVE - 3/2 WITH GARAGE - MODESTO:

Built in 1986, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Story, Duplex, 2 Car Garage With Auto Opener, Electric Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Living Room With Fireplace & Built-In Bookcase, Walk In Closet (Master), Central Heating And Air Conditioning, Washer And Dryer Hook-Ups In Garage, Covered Patio, Landscaped Front Yard, Owner pays Water And Sewer Only, Tenant Pays Garbage, Close To Shopping and Parks. *1 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED*



DIRECTIONS:

From CA-99, Take The Carpenter Road Exit toward Briggsmore Avenue, Turn Left Onto N Carpenter Road, Continue Onto W Briggsmore Avenue, Turn Left Onto McHenry Avenue, Turn right Onto Floyd Avenue, Turn Right Onto Temescal Drive, Take The 1st Left Onto Windsong Avenue, Take The 1st Right Onto Sea Glen Drive



(RLNE5779550)