1121 Vallecito Way

1121 Vallecito Way · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Vallecito Way, Modesto, CA 95351

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This house has approximately 1,194 square feet with great room, dining area, carpets, blinds, electric range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central heating and air conditioning, fireplace, laundry room, ceiling fan, 2-car garage, front and back yards. Located Carpenter Lane, east on Houser, north on Panama to Vallecito. Pets strictly negotiable (2 small pets under 15lbs or 1 medium pet under 50lbs, outside only)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Vallecito Way have any available units?
1121 Vallecito Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Modesto, CA.
What amenities does 1121 Vallecito Way have?
Some of 1121 Vallecito Way's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Vallecito Way currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Vallecito Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Vallecito Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Vallecito Way is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Vallecito Way offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Vallecito Way does offer parking.
Does 1121 Vallecito Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Vallecito Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Vallecito Way have a pool?
No, 1121 Vallecito Way does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Vallecito Way have accessible units?
No, 1121 Vallecito Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Vallecito Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Vallecito Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Vallecito Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1121 Vallecito Way has units with air conditioning.
