1121 Vallecito Way

Amenities
This house has approximately 1,194 square feet with great room, dining area, carpets, blinds, electric range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central heating and air conditioning, fireplace, laundry room, ceiling fan, 2-car garage, front and back yards. Located Carpenter Lane, east on Houser, north on Panama to Vallecito. Pets strictly negotiable (2 small pets under 15lbs or 1 medium pet under 50lbs, outside only)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.